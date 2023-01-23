Free shipping on orders $35+
How Do You Live?
Description
NOW A MAJOR MOTION PICTURE FROM STUDIO GHIBLI AND ANIME MASTER HAYAO MIYAZAKI (SPIRITED AWAY, MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO, HOWL'S MOVING CASTLE)
"In How Do You Live?, Copper, our hero, and his uncle are our guides in science, in ethics, in thinking. And on the way they take us, through a school story set in Japan in 1937, to the heart of the questions we need to ask ourselves about the way we live our lives. We will experience betrayal and learn about how to make tofu. We will examine fear, and how we cannot always live up to who we think we are, and we learn about shame, and how to deal with it. We will learn about gravity and about cities, and most of all, we will learn to think about things — to, as the writer Theodore Sturgeon put it, ask the next question." — from the Foreword by Neil Gaiman
This bestselling English-language translation of the Japanese classic about finding one’s place in the world is perfect for readers of philosophical fiction like Sophie's World, The Alchemist, or The Little Prince, as well as Miyazaki fans eager to learn more about his favorite book and final film.
An Indie Bestseller
