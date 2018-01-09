An entertaining and insightful homage to Tom Hanks, America’s favorite movie star, from the New York Times bestselling author of the cult sensation The Tao of Bill Murray.



In The World According to Tom Hanks, through deep research and interviews, Gavin Edwards will explore and celebrate how Tom Hanks lives his life, mirroring the way that he embodies optimism and integrity in his movie roles. This book, paired with original illustrations from acclaimed illustrator R. Sikoryak, will give insight into the actor by collecting the best stories about how he behaves in the world, providing a loving retrospective of his film career, and putting it all into the context of his all-American philosophy.

