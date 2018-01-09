Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The World According to Tom Hanks
The Life, the Obsessions, the Good Deeds of America's Most Decent Guy
An entertaining and insightful homage to Tom Hanks, America’s favorite movie star, from the New York Times bestselling author of the cult sensation The Tao of Bill Murray.Read More
In The World According to Tom Hanks, through deep research and interviews, Gavin Edwards will explore and celebrate how Tom Hanks lives his life, mirroring the way that he embodies optimism and integrity in his movie roles. This book, paired with original illustrations from acclaimed illustrator R. Sikoryak, will give insight into the actor by collecting the best stories about how he behaves in the world, providing a loving retrospective of his film career, and putting it all into the context of his all-American philosophy.
Edition: Unabridged
"If there is a new Mr. Rogers in our culture, it's got to be Tom Hanks: honest, decent, trustworthy. Gavin Edwards's book taps into what makes Hanks someone we love and someone we should emulate."—Morgan Neville, director of Won't You Be My Neighbor?
"There have been greater, weightier testaments to the art of cinema published in 2016 . . . but for sheer dopamine release, [The Tao of Bill Murray is] hard to beat."—The New York Times Book Review