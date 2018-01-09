Gavin Edwards

Gavin Edwards is the New York Times–bestselling author of twelve books, including The Tao of Bill Murray: Real-Life Stories of Joy, Enlightenment, and Party Crashing; Last Night at the Viper Room: River Phoenix and the Hollywood He Left Behind; and Kindness and Wonder: Why Mister Rogers Matters Now More Than Ever. His books include the 'Scuse Me While I Kiss This Guy series of misheard lyrics, which has sold over a half-million copies. Edwards has contributed to numerous publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Wired, Vogue, GQ, Details, and Rolling Stone (where he was a longtime contributing editor and columnist, writing cover stories on figures such as Rosario Dawson, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and George Lucas). He lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, with his wife and two children.