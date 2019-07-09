



QUOTES FOR CONSERVATIVES includes quotes from the greatest conservative thinkers throughout history, from Andrew Jackson and Thomas Paine to Rush Limbaugh and Tom Wolfe. The book covers all the quintessential conservative topics: the deep state, immigration, taxes, capitalism, political correctness, religion, and much more. Garry Apgar has gathered all the wit, insight, and humor of these quotes into one classic collection beautifully designed with line drawings. Quotes include:





“America is the only country ever founded on an idea. The only country that is not founded on race or even common history. It’s founded on an idea and the idea is liberty.” – Charles Krauthammer





“A government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth.” – Ronald Reagan





“Politics is downstream from culture.” – Andrew Breitbart

“To say that animals evolved into man is like saying that Carrara marble evolved into Michelangelo’s David.” – Tom Wolfe

“Political correctness is tyranny with manners.” – Charlton Heston

“We live in a world of intolerance masked as tolerance.” – Rush Limbaugh





QUOTES FOR CONSERVATIVES is the perfect gift for any of the proud conservatives in your life.

Conservatism has a history as deep and rich as the founding of the United States of America. In a time when conservatives find themselves continually attacked by self-righteous liberals, QUOTES FOR CONSERVATIVES celebrates conservative ideologies and policies.