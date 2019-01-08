Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Transcendence
How Humans Evolved through Fire, Language, Beauty, and Time
How four tools enabled humanity to control its destiny
What enabled us to go from simple stone tools to smartphones? How did bands of hunter-gatherers evolve into multinational empires? Readers of Sapiens will say a cognitive revolution — a dramatic evolutionary change that altered our brains, turning primitive humans into modern ones — caused a cultural explosion. In Transcendence, Gaia Vince argues instead that modern humans are the product of a nuanced coevolution of our genes, environment, and culture that goes back into deep time. She explains how, through four key elements — fire, language, beauty, and time — our species diverged from the evolutionary path of all other animals, unleashing a compounding process that launched us into the Space Age and beyond. Provocative and poetic, Transcendence shows how a primate took dominion over nature and turned itself into something marvelous.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A wondrous, visionary work."—Tim Flannery, scientist and author of The Weather Makers
"An imaginative and inspiring adventure into the origins and evolution of what we hold most dear: our human culture."—Uta Frith, Emeritus Professor of Cognitive Development UCL
"This book goes from the Big Bang to the Hundred Thousand Genome Project to make a convincing case that Homo sapiens has become a super-organism. I learned a lot from it and so will you."—Steve Jones, Emeritus Professor of Human Genetics UCL and author of Here Comes the Sun