Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

The Month-by-Month Gardening Guide
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Month-by-Month Gardening Guide

Daily Advice for Growing Flowers, Vegetables, Herbs, and Houseplants

by Franz Bohmig

Sale Price $3.99 Regular Price $13.99 Discount (71% OFF)

Sale Price $3.99 CAD Regular Price $17.99 CAD Discount (78% OFF)

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Sale Price $3.99 Regular Price $13.99 Discount (71% OFF)

Sale Price $3.99 CAD Regular Price $17.99 CAD Discount (78% OFF)

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 7, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Jun 7, 2022

Page Count

424 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643261744

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Ornamental Plants

Description

“Bursting with useful advice, especially for new gardeners.” —Booklist 
 
To be a successful gardener, you need to know two things: how to do something and when to do it. Both concepts are thoroughly tackled in The Month-By-Month Gardening Guide. This comprehensive approach to gardening guides home gardeners—whether you are growing vegetables, flowers, or houseplants—through a year of growing. Throughout, the emphasis is on organic, wildlife-friendly techniques. By following the guidance detailed in this hardworking primer, you’ll be well on your way to a beautiful and bountiful garden that will provide pleasure throughout the year.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less