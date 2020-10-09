



Forrest Galante, host of Extinct or Alive and the world’s #1 rare species expert, takes readers along with him through the deepest wilderness and most remote and dangerous parts of the world to find all the animals we thought were extinct. In the course of his travels, Galante has been attacked by lions, stung by jellyfish, bitten by snakes and had run-ins with pissed off hippos. Still Alive offers a travelogue of Galante’s most harrowing adventures, introducing readers to some of the most unique rare species he’s encountered–while also adding the unpredictable drama and human element of traveling to some of the world’s most isolated locations.





Part memoir, part biological adventure, Still Alive is a calling card for conservation, highlighting not just Galante’s toughness as he finds animals thought to be lost, but also the resiliency of the animals themselves, as they keep their species alive in spite of the odds.