Forrest Galante graduated in 2009 from UC Santa Barbara with a degree in biology. His hands-on approach to wildlife and passion for nature led to the development of his own television show, Extinct or Alive, on Animal Planet. The show follows Galante as he uses science to track and photograph animals that have wrongfully been deemed extinct. Since 2018, Galante has captured evidence of the existence of eight animals once lost to science. He continues to conduct field expeditions and surveys, working not just with believed-extinct animals but also with a wide range of other wildlife. His mission is to inspire and educate people about animals and adventure through the media, including hosting programs on Discovery Channel, on-camera expert interviews, and production of his own wildlife and natural history shows.