No Crowns in the Castle
No Crowns in the Castle

Building a Strong Relationship and a Harmonious Life

by Fantasia Taylor

by Kendall Taylor

With Hilary Beard

Worthy Books

ON SALE: April 26th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Family & Relationships

Leave your crown at the door.
 
Fantasia Taylor—American Idol, Grammy-winning vocalist, and chart-topping singer—and her husband businessman Kendall Taylor were both successful and living in their purpose when they met and married three weeks later. Their marriage has had its ups and downs, but the one thing that has sustained them through all of it is the practice of taking off their crowns—the accolades, their egos, the things the world tells you matter—and serving each other within the home. It doesn’t matter who you are in the world—you need to humble yourself and serve your partner in order to put your marriage, your family, and your faith first.
 
Seven years later, after facing a host of real-world challenges—from marital stress to professional and financial pressures, to their high-risk pregnancy and the premature birth of their daughter—Fantasia and Kendall’s marriage has become a beacon of hope and love as they have opened up about their lives in their weekly ‘Taylor Talks’ broadcast. Now, in their first book together, Fantasia and Kendall dish about their shared experiences and struggles, opening up about the challenges and triumphs they’ve faced together and how they have come out stronger for them. They also share stories about how they've made their relationship work against all odds and why they try to always treat each other like royalty.
 
In their trademark no-nonsense, real-talk style, they discuss topics that affect all relationships, including the importance of submitting to one another, handling conflict, clearing the lines of communication, keeping the romance alive, navigating the challenges of blended family, and how to maintain healthy relationships when you haven’t seen them modeled before.  
 
Insightful, wise, and grounded in faith, Fantasia and Kendall’s story offers hope and encouragement and gives straight-up advice about making your relationships last.

What's Inside

