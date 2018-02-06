101 Daily Readings That Will Ignite Your Entrepreneurial Drive



In his bestselling book Soar! T.D. Jakes reveals how to build your uniquely personal vision into a special contribution to the world.



Now, in INSPIRED TO SOAR! Jakes has written 101 daily readings that will motivate you to launch your entrepreneurial drive. Blending the practical business acumen of a successful CEP with the dynamic voice of a life coach and pastor, TD Jakes will challenge you to embrace your God-given purpose. Each reading is designed to fit into the schedule of a busy professional, while providing Biblical wisdom, reflections, and inspiration. Buckle your seat belt-you have been cleared to fly beyond your fears, to absolutely soar!