On the 10th anniversary of the attack in Benghazi, a startling reconsideration of one of the defining controversies of our era, from a noted Libya expert and eyewitness to the attack



Ten years after an attack on the US diplomatic mission in Benghazi killed US Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans, cries of "Benghazi!" still ring across America. But instead of a landmark event to be taken seriously, it has become a punchline, an empty word shouted with anger and frustration, or a code for controversy and political theatre. In this thrilling retelling, Ethan Chorin changes the narrative on Benghazi, revealing it as a watershed moment in American history, one that helped create the world we live in today.



Untangling the narrative with new clarity, Chorin reveals Benghazi as a crisis for America’s involvement with the Middle East, a consequence of decades of failed US foreign policy, and a frightening turning point for America's deepening political division. Beginning with decades of Libyan history and American policy decisions that laid the groundwork for the attack, Chorin draws on both his own bone-chilling experience during the Benghazi attack and his expertise as a former diplomat and scholar of Libyan history to demystify the attack and its continuing impact on America. His account also incorporates new interviews with key policy makers and witnesses that shed new light on the events. With this ambitious, engaging narrative, Chorin makes clear why Benghazi still matters so much ten years later—and why we can’t afford to continuing overlooking and misunderstanding it.

