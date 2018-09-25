Nobel Prize recipient Muhammad Yunus profiles 20 Nobel Peace Prize laureates with Multi-Grammy-winning producer and New York Times bestselling author Kabir Sehgal, Monica Yunus, and Camille Zamora, teaching readers to incorporate lessons from each laureate’s life into their own.



When Swedish chemist and engineer Alfred B. Nobel passed in 1896, he left several millions in his will to establish the Nobel Peace Prize, awarded annually in six concentrations: peace, literature, physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, and economic science. Since its establishment, there have been over 130 Nobel Peace laureates selected, each bringing his/her own unique experiences and lessons forward as an example to others.



In LEGION OF PEACE, Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, Kabir Sehgal, Monica Yunus, and Camille Zamora profile 20 prize recipients in a narrative accompanied by songs inspired by these great leaders, composed by Grammy-nominated children’s artist Lori Henriques Quintet and three-time Grammy-nominated pianist Joey Alexander.



Through this lyrical narrative, the authors share stories of these laureates’ seemingly ordinary actions that transformed their lives and communities. The authors assign a superpower to each laureate that exemplifies the one basic principle that guided their actions, demonstrating to readers that all people from vastly different backgrounds can be connected by a common thread to come together to form a legion of peace.