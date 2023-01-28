Free shipping on orders $35+

Tasting Cider
Tasting Cider

The CIDERCRAFT® Guide to the Distinctive Flavors of North American Hard Cider

by Erin James

by CIDERCRAFT Magazine

Jul 25, 2017

288 Pages

This complete guide to North America’s oldest beverage celebrates hard cider’s rich history and its modern makers, as well as its deliciously diverse possibilities. Flavor profiles and tasting guidelines highlight 100 selections of cider — including single varietal, dessert, hopped, and barrel-aged — plus perry, cider’s pear-based cousin. A perfect addition to any meal, cider pairings are featured in 30 food recipes, from Brussels sprouts salad to salmon chowder, brined quail, and poached pear frangipane. An additional 30 cocktail recipes include creative combinations such as Maple Basil Ciderita and Pear-fect Rye Fizz.

