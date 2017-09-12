In The Infertility Cure, Dr. Lewis outlines her simple guidelines involving diet, herbs, and acupressure so that you can make use of her experience and expertise to create a nurturing, welcoming environment for a healthy baby.



Dr. Randine Lewis offers you a natural way to support your efforts to get pregnant.



The Infertility Cure addresses: Advanced maternal age Recurrent miscarriage Immunological fertility problems Male-factor infertility Hormonal imbalances and associated conditions Anovulation, lethal phase defect, amenorrhea, unexplained infertility Endometriosis, polycystic ovaries, tubal obstruction, uterine fibroids Improving the outcome of assisted reproductive techniques



The Infertility Cure opens the door to new ideas about treating infertility that will dramatically increase your odds of getting pregnant — the natural way.