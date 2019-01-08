Covering every ocean and major sea in the world, Maps of the World’s Oceans is a vibrant and comprehensive atlas that children of all ages will love to explore.





The dozens of colorful, detailed maps are filled with hundreds of illustrated icons highlighting creatures that inhabit the waters of the world from deep-ocean sharks to sea birds that rely on the water to survive. Also featured are vital vegetation, submerged shipwrecks, and icons representing the myths and legends of the various peoples who supposedly lived by the seas. Along the surface, readers will explore ports, lighthouses, famous explorers and voyages, old navigation secrets, and more. Flip the next page from any map and the corresponding icon key explains why these fish, animals, various organisms and more are so vital to the oceans and the seas – and therefore the world.





Young readers will learn about waves and tides, currents and oceanic ridges, and more giving them a complete look at the world’s waters. Each map includes a link allowing kids to download a version of them on computers and tablets to explore even further. Captivating and comprehensive, Maps of the World’s Oceans will entice even the most reluctant young explorer.