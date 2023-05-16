sunset surf

Katharina travels with two surfboards: a classic longboard and a shorter traveling longboard. She checks the surf reports every morning and plans her day around the waves.

1

The Adventure Seekers

living life fully, with no regrets, chasing the thrill of the unknown

The Swell Life

Katharina Körfgen

2006 Volkswagen T5 van

Baleal, Portugal

Katharina, a Cologne native, runs her online magazine dedicated to landlocked German surf lovers, Salty Souls, out of her van.

For a lucky few, surfing comes naturally, but for most, it's a struggle. Katharina Körfgen falls into the latter camp—but she wasn't going to spend a lifetime trying to figure it out. After seven years of hitting the break in Biarritz, France, with no improvement, she gave herself an ultimatum: move to Australia for one year and learn to surf, or give it up forever. She parked herself in Byron Bay, an area known for its gentle rolling waves, and practiced regularly. Soon, she was getting up on the board consistently, and her love affair with the sport began.

A Pretty Cooktop

A tiled surface and homemade linen skirt form the base for Katharina's two-burner propane cooktop. "I love cooking. I'm not missing out on anything. I make porridge for breakfast most days and then usually pasta, curry, or potatoes for dinner. I'm not a vegetarian, but I don't like meat too much," Katharina says. A lightweight enamel mug with a Salty Souls sticker hangs from an S-hook.

Fast-forward three years to a small parking lot in Baleal, Portugal, a surfing village about an hour north of Lisbon where Katharina has parked her home on wheels. Dozens of vans of various shapes and sizes—some with full-body wet suits hung out to dry—fill the parking lot, but on the day I visit, no one is in the water. "It's way too windy," says Katharina. "The waves are totally unpredictable. We'll try again tomorrow." Heading to a well-known boondocking area (a place where vans and campers park but without amenities or hookups), she pays no attention to a sign that depicts a surfer with a red line slashed through it and carefully winds her way down a dirt path cratered with muddy holes, stationing her dirty white van on the edge of a cliff. While the view is beautiful, parking close to the surf has its hazards. "When it's windy, the car really shakes. I don't know how many times I've googled 'Can a van flip over in the wind?' The answer is usually no, but I don't totally trust it," Katharina says. As she gets herself ready for the evening—she likes to change into her warmer sleeping clothes and prepare a hot water bottle before the sun dips below the horizon—other vans begin to appear across the dramatic coastline, spacing themselves out like beads along a thread.

During her time in Byron Bay, Katharina supported herself by waiting tables. But with a geography degree from the University of Cologne and a passion for writing, she aspired to something more. She opted to return to Europe, but not before stopping off in Indonesia, where she bumped into an old surf buddy. The pair talked about their ambitions to make surfing a more permanent part of their lives and decided to create Salty Souls, an 'online magazine for landlocked German surf aficionados.' Katharina would handle the writing, and her friend would provide the photographs and graphic design expertise. They agreed to dedicate themselves to their new endeavor for one year, to gauge its viability. In the meantime, Katharina took her writing more seriously and enrolled in some journalism courses. However, she couldn't get Byron Bay out of her head; she missed riding the waves daily, and she knew this was the time in her life to do it. The only thing stopping her was the bay's remoteness. As a consolation, she figured that she could make the most of the waves in Europe by living out of a van and traveling to the best swells.

One Thing In, One Thing Out

Katharina does not convert the back of the van between a living space and a sleeping space; her bed, which measures over 6 feet, is always pulled out. To keep clutter under control, she follows the general rule of donating or throwing out an item for every new thing she brings in.

She picked out a Volkswagen T5 van and enlisted her dad to help with the conversion. "We were both clueless. We had no idea how to start. Neither of us had ever done anything like this before," she says. They assumed that the custom bed, which measures over 6 feet, would take up the most room, so they began there. In order to maintain the integrity of the vehicle and avoid rust, they stayed away from attaching the bed frame to the bodywork. "My dad is a perfectionist—he likes to have things a hundred percent right—so it was kind of a struggle. We had a lot of . . . discussions," says Katharina.

After they built the bed frame, Katharina decided to take on the rest of the conversion her-self, to preserve their father/daughter relation­ship.Aware that her construction skills weren't the strongest, she opted for an easy system of hooks and hanging wicker baskets that hold everything from her toothbrush to a pot of fresh basil and even a panic alarm—a safety device her dad insisted upon—instead of sophisticated built-ins.