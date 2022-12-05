Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Learned by Heart
Learned by Heart

by Emma Donoghue

On Sale

Aug 29, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668629376

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / Historical / General

Description

A heartbreakingly gorgeous novel based on the true story of two girls who fall secretly, deeply, and dangerously in love at boarding school in 19th century York, from the bestselling author of Room and The Wonder.
 
Drawing on years of investigation and Anne Lister’s five-million-word secret journal, Learned by Heart is the long-buried love story of Eliza Raine, an orphan heiress banished from India to England at age six, and Anne Lister, a brilliant, troublesome tomboy, who meet at the Manor School for young ladies in York in 1805 when they are both fourteen.
 
Emotionally intense, psychologically compelling, and deeply researched, Learned by Heart is an extraordinary work of fiction by one of the world’s greatest storytellers. Full of passion and heartbreak, the tangled lives of Anne Lister and Eliza Raine form a love story for the ages.

