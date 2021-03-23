The Tailored Brain
The Tailored Brain

From Ketamine, to Keto, to Companionship, A User's Guide to Feeling Better and Thinking Smarter

by

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549112232

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: December 14th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology / Neuropsychology

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

A candid and practical guide to the new frontier of brain customization

Dozens of books promise to improve your brain function with a gimmick. Lifestyle changes, microdosing, electromagnetic stimulation: just one weird trick can lightly alter or dramatically deconstruct your brain.

In truth, there is no one-size-fits-all shortcut to the ideal mind. Instead, the way to understand cognitive enhancement is to think like a tailor: measure how you need your brain to change and then find a plan that suits it.

In The Tailored Brain, Emily Willingham explores the promises and limitations of well-known and emerging methods of brain customization, including prescription drugs, diets, and new research on the power of your “social brain.”

Packed with real-life examples and checklists that allow readers to better understand their cognitive needs, this is the definitive guide to a better brain. 

