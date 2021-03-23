Emily Willingham
Emily Willingham is a biologist turned science writer. After completing a PhD in biology from UT Austin and a postdoc at UC San Francisco, she taught biology at several universities before turning her attention to journalism full-time, focusing on health, science, and medicine. She has served on the board of the National Association of Science Writers and her bylines have appeared in the New York Times, Scientific American, Forbes, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, San Francisco Chronicle, Slate, Men's Health, and elsewhere. Willingham is the co-author of The Informed Parent and the author of Phallacy, which was recently selected for the Quarantine Book Club. She lives in California.Read More
