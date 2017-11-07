Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Hearts We Sold
A “beautifully written and elegantly characterized” blend of fantasy, horror, and romance (Booklist, starred review), perfect for fans of Holly Black and Stranger Things.Read More
Dee Moreno is out of options. Her home life sucks (to put it mildly), and she’s about to get booted from her boarding school–the only place she’s ever felt free–for lack of funds. But this is a world where demons exist, and the demons are there to make deals: one human body part in exchange for one wish come true.
The demon who Dee approaches doesn’t trade in the usual arms and legs, however. He’s only interested in her heart. And what comes after Dee makes her deal is a nightmare far bigger, and far more monstrous than anything she ever could have imagined. Reality is turned on its head, and Dee has only her fellow “heartless,” the charming but secretive James Lancer, to keep her grounded. As something like love grows between them amid an otherworldly ordeal, Dee begins to wonder: Can she give James her heart when it’s no longer hers to give?
In The Hearts We Sold, demons can be outwitted, hearts can be reclaimed, monsters can be fought, and love isn’t impossible. This book will steal your heart and break it, and leave you begging for more.
Praise
Praise for The Hearts We Sold:* "Beautifully written and elegantly characterized, this is a thoughtful, melancholy tale of love and redemption, magic and choice. Lloyd-Jones tracks Dee's Faustian journey without ever falling out of step, and the story itself will ensnare readers as surely as any bargain."—Booklist (starred review)
* "Emily Lloyd-Jones's (Illusive) depictions of the emotional abuse Dee faces are nuanced and subtle, so truthful that the reader comes to understand the depth and destruction of the abuse only in the final pages. The world-building is outstanding, but it is the smaller, true things--how Dee keeps her circle of people small, how a new, loving partner is patient with her while she navigates love and PTSD--that make The Hearts We Sold such a superb (and heartfelt) work."—Shelf Awareness (starred review)
"The slowly revealed lore of the demons coupled with Dee's adventures make for a whirlwind of a page-turner. Readers will devour this romantic, Faustian fable. A dark fantasy brimming with passion and peril."—Kirkus Reviews
"One of those unassuming reads that quietly sneaks up on you--and before you know it you've been blindsided by how awesome it is... The message in the philosophical prose is understated, but powerful, as is the surprise ending. With wonderfully developed characters, an engaging storyline and a romance that will steal readers' hearts, The Hearts We Sold is a story that's easy to love."—Romantic Times
"Lloyd-Jones's take on the Faustian myth will keep readers engaged. A broad array of well-developed characters will intrigue readers as the plot advances and curves. Offers character depth and diversity often lacking in the fantasy genre."—SLJ
"A completely original story that shatters the boundaries of YA fiction. Magic, mystery, and intrigue, paired with Jones's devilish story-telling ability, will bind readers to The Hearts We Sold until the final explosive ending."—Lindsay Cummings, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Zenith and The Murder Complex
"An inventive, heart-wrenching thrill ride."—Kim Liggett, author of Blood and Salt
"With its lush, Lovecraftian worldbuilding and a heroine as tough as she is damaged, The Hearts We Sold sucked me in and held me captive. I finished it in one sitting!"—Gretchen McNeil, author of Ten and the Don't Get Mad series