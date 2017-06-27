Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Diabetes Beating The Odds
The Doctor's Guide To Reducing Your Risk
You can reduce your chances of getting diabetes or its serious complications–even if it runs in your family. This book clearly explains the hereditary transmission of the disease and tells readers how they can reduce the onset or severity of the disease, prevent the consequences of, or even prevent, the disease.
