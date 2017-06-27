Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Elliot James Rayfield
Elliot J. Rayfield, MD, is Clinical Professor of Medicine at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and Visiting Physician to the Rockefeller University Hospital in New York City. Cheryl Solimini is a freelance health writer.
By the Author
Diabetes Beating The Odds
You can reduce your chances of getting diabetes or its serious complications--even if it runs in your family. This book clearly explains the hereditary transmission…