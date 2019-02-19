Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Come, Sit, Stay

Finding Rest for Your Soul

by

Jesus is inviting you, “Come to Me.”In a world where anxiety and chaos reign, it’s easy to forget the simplicity, the fun, the excitement of being in a close relationship with Jesus. Whether you are emotionally drained, spiritually hungry, or just looking for some fresh inspiration, it’s time to Come, Sit, Stay . . . and rest in His presence.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Spiritual Growth

On Sale: July 3rd 2012

Price: $15.99 / $20.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 290

ISBN-13: 9781617956577

What's Inside

