Come, Sit, Stay
Finding Rest for Your Soul
Jesus is inviting you, “Come to Me.”In a world where anxiety and chaos reign, it’s easy to forget the simplicity, the fun, the excitement of being in a close relationship with Jesus. Whether you are emotionally drained, spiritually hungry, or just looking for some fresh inspiration, it’s time to Come, Sit, Stay . . . and rest in His presence.Read More
