Ellen Vaughn
ELLEN VAUGHN collaborated with Mary Beth Chapman, wife of Steven Curtis Chapman, on her New York Times bestseller Choosing to SEE, and coauthored various award-winning books with Chuck Colson. She also collaborated on the New York Times bestseller It’s All about Him, the story of Denise Jackson, wife of country music superstar Alan Jackson. Vaughn’s solo books include Time Peace, Radical Gratitude, and The Strand. She lives in a Washington, DC, suburb with her husband, Lee, their three teenagers, and two dogs.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Come, Sit, Stay
DESCRIPTION Jesus is inviting you, "Come to Me."In a world where anxiety and chaos reign, it's easy to forget the simplicity, the fun, the excitement…