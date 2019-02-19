ELLEN VAUGHN collaborated with Mary Beth Chapman, wife of Steven Curtis Chapman, on her New York Times bestseller Choosing to SEE, and coauthored various award-winning books with Chuck Colson. She also collaborated on the New York Times bestseller It’s All about Him, the story of Denise Jackson, wife of country music superstar Alan Jackson. Vaughn’s solo books include Time Peace, Radical Gratitude, and The Strand. She lives in a Washington, DC, suburb with her husband, Lee, their three teenagers, and two dogs.