The Only Grant-Writing Book You'll Ever Need







Vital information about grantsmanship in today’s ever-changing economic and social climate

In-depth interviews with funders, nonprofit leaders, and policy makers about the grants process

A new chapter on how to diversify funding and think “outside the box” when grants are scarce

Concrete suggestions for developing each section of a proposal

Hands-on exercises that let you practice what you learn

A detailed description of important websites for grant seekers

Strategies for developing and presenting programs that are likely to receive grants This updated fifth edition includes:

Written by two expert authors who have won secured millions of dollars in government and foundation grants,is the classic book on grant seeking, providing a comprehensive, step-by-step guide for government, nonprofit, and individual grant seekers. Drawing on decades of experience in grant writing and professional development, Ellen Karsh and Arlen Sue Fox demystify the process of securing grants while offering indispensable advice from funders and recipients.