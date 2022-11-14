Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
The Only Grant-Writing Book You'll Ever Need
From top experts in the field, the definitive guide to grant-writing
Written by two expert authors who have won secured millions of dollars in government and foundation grants, The Only Grant-Writing Book You’ll Ever Need is the classic book on grant seeking, providing a comprehensive, step-by-step guide for government, nonprofit, and individual grant seekers. Drawing on decades of experience in grant writing and professional development, Ellen Karsh and Arlen Sue Fox demystify the process of securing grants while offering indispensable advice from funders and recipients.
This updated fifth edition includes:
- Vital information about grantsmanship in today’s ever-changing economic and social climate
- In-depth interviews with funders, nonprofit leaders, and policy makers about the grants process
- A new chapter on how to diversify funding and think “outside the box” when grants are scarce
- Concrete suggestions for developing each section of a proposal
- Hands-on exercises that let you practice what you learn
- A detailed description of important websites for grant seekers
- Strategies for developing and presenting programs that are likely to receive grants
