The Only Grant-Writing Book You'll Ever Need

Concrete suggestions for developing each section of a proposal

Hands-on exercises that let you practice what you learn

A glossary of terms

Conversations with grant-makers on why they award grants…and why they don’t

Insights into how grant-awarding is affected by shifts in the economy

Written by two expert authors who have won millions of dollars in government and foundation grants, this is the essential book on securing grants. It provides comprehensive, step-by-step guide for grant writers, including vital up-to-the minute interviews with grant-makers, policy makers, and nonprofit leaders. This book is a must-read for anyone seeking grants in today’s difficult economic climate.includes: