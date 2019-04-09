Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Only Grant-Writing Book You'll Ever Need

by

From top experts in the field, the definitive guide to grant-writing

Written by two expert authors who have won millions of dollars in government and foundation grants, this is the essential book on securing grants. It provides comprehensive, step-by-step guide for grant writers, including vital up-to-the minute interviews with grant-makers, policy makers, and nonprofit leaders. This book is a must-read for anyone seeking grants in today’s difficult economic climate.

The Only Grant-Writing Book You’ll Ever Need includes:
  • Concrete suggestions for developing each section of a proposal
  • Hands-on exercises that let you practice what you learn
  • A glossary of terms
  • Conversations with grant-makers on why they award grants…and why they don’t
  • Insights into how grant-awarding is affected by shifts in the economy

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Nonprofit Organizations & Charities / Fundraising & Grants

On Sale: December 3rd 2019

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 448

ISBN-13: 9781541619128

