The Only Grant-Writing Book You'll Ever Need
From top experts in the field, the definitive guide to grant-writingRead More
Written by two expert authors who have won millions of dollars in government and foundation grants, this is the essential book on securing grants. It provides comprehensive, step-by-step guide for grant writers, including vital up-to-the minute interviews with grant-makers, policy makers, and nonprofit leaders. This book is a must-read for anyone seeking grants in today’s difficult economic climate.
The Only Grant-Writing Book You’ll Ever Need includes:
- Concrete suggestions for developing each section of a proposal
- Hands-on exercises that let you practice what you learn
- A glossary of terms
- Conversations with grant-makers on why they award grants…and why they don’t
- Insights into how grant-awarding is affected by shifts in the economy
