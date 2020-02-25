Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Black Dove, White Raven
Emilia and Teo’s lives changed in a fiery, terrifying instant when a bird strike brought down the plane their stunt pilot mothers were flying. Teo’s mother died immediately, but Em’s survived, determined to raise Teo according to his late mother’s wishes-in a place where he won’t be discriminated against because of the color of his skin. But in 1930s America, a white woman raising a black adoptive son alongside a white daughter is too often seen as a threat.
Seeking a home where her children won’t be held back by ethnicity or gender, Rhoda brings Em and Teo to Ethiopia, and all three fall in love with the beautiful, peaceful country. But that peace is shattered by the threat of war with Italy, and teenage Em and Teo are drawn into the conflict. Will their devotion to their country, its culture and people, and each other be their downfall?or their salvation?
In the tradition of her award-winning and bestselling Code Name Verity, Elizabeth Wein brings us another thrilling and deeply affecting novel that explores the bonds of friendship, the resilience of young pilots, and the strength of the human spirit.
PRAISE FOR CODE NAME VERITY
"For me, Code Name Verity is the best of both worlds: an exciting, well-researched masterpiece of historical fiction with a contemporary sensibility....It brought me to tears to realize that I'll never be able to read it again for the first time. That is how powerful a story this is."—Richie's Picks
PRAISE FOR ROSE UNDER FIRE
Accolades
Schneider Family Book Award, Best Teen Book, 2014
Top Ten YALSA Best Fiction for Young Adults, 2014
New York Times Notable Children's Books of 2013
PRAISE FOR CODE NAME VERITY
"Maddie and Verity's extraordinary bravery is reflected in frank narrative as they both fight against time and a horrific, powerful enemy...The themes of hope, friendship, and determination even in the most impossible situations are relevant to all readers."—VOYA
PRAISE FOR CODE NAME VERITY
"The unforgettable Code Name Verity played with my mind, and then it ripped out my heart."—Nancy Werlin, New York Times best-selling author
PRAISE FOR CODE NAME VERITY
"The word crossover appears many times on publisher information sheets, but this is the real deal. An incredibly assured debut novel, full of convincing detail, heart-stopping emotion and tension. I have high hopes for Code Name Verity."—The Bookseller
PRAISE FOR CODE NAME VERITY
* "If you pick up this book, it will be some time before you put your dog-eared, tear-stained copy back down."—Booklist (starred review)
PRAISE FOR CODE NAME VERITY
* "This novel positively soars."—The Horn Book (starred review)
PRAISE FOR CODE NAME VERITY
* "[A] taut, riveting thriller. Readers will be left gasping for the finish, desperate to know how it ends."—School Library Journal (starred review)
PRAISE FOR CODE NAME VERITY
* "[An] innovative spy tale built to be savored."—Bulletin of the Center for Children?s Books (starred review)
PRAISE FOR CODE NAME VERITY
*"A riveting and often brutal tale of WWII action and espionage with a powerful friendship at its core. [an] expertly crafted adventure."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
PRAISE FOR CODE NAME VERITY
* "A carefully researched, precisely written tour de force; unforgettable and wrenching."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
PRAISE FOR CODE NAME VERITY
"A fiendishly plotted mind game of a novel, the kind you have to read twice."—The New York Times
PRAISE FOR CODE NAME VERITY
"I closed this book feeling I'd met real people I'd never forget. Code Name Verity's characters don't just stick with me-they haunt me. I just can't recommend this book enough."—Maggie Stiefvater, author of the New York Times best-selling Shiver trilogy, The Scorpio Races & Books of Faerie
PRAISE FOR CODE NAME VERITY
"This astonishing tale of friendship and truth will take wing and soar into your heart."—Laurie Halse Anderson, New York Times best-selling author of Speak, Fever 1793 and Wintergirls
PRAISE FOR ROSE UNDER FIRE
" Rose Under Fire' is bound to soar into the promised land of young adult books read by actual adults-and deservedly so, because Wein's unself-consciously important story is timeless, ageless and triumphant."—The Los Angeles Times
PRAISE FOR ROSE UNDER FIRE
"Wein's second World War II adventure novel - the first, Code Name Verity,' was highly praised last year - captures poignantly the fragility of hope and the balm forgiveness offers."—The New York Times
PRAISE FOR ROSE UNDER FIRE
* "Readers will connect with Rose and be moved by her struggle to go forward, find her wings again, and fly."—School Library Journal, starred review
PRAISE FOR ROSE UNDER FIRE
* "Wein excels at weaving research seamlessly into narrative and has crafted another indelible story about friendship borne out of unimaginable adversity."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
PRAISE FOR ROSE UNDER FIRE
* "[A]lthough the story's action follows [Code Name Verity]'s, it has its own, equally incandescent integrity. Rich in detail, from the small kindnesses of fellow prisoners to harrowing scenes of escape and the Nazi Doctors' Trial in Nuremburg, at the core of this novel is the resilience of human nature and the power of friendship and hope."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
PRAISE FOR ROSE UNDER FIRE
"The horror of the camp, with its medical experimentation on Polish women-called Rabbits-is ably captured. Yet, along with the misery, Wein also reveals the humanity that can surface, even in the worst of circumstances."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR ROSE UNDER FIRE
"[A]n impressive story of wartime female solidarity."—The Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
PRAISE FOR ROSE UNDER FIRE
"[T]he author manages the neat trick of both conveying an enormous amount of historical information while also providing a nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat plot peopled with vivid, imperfect and believable characters."—RT Book Reviews
PRAISE FOR ROSE UNDER FIRE
* "At once heartbreaking and hopeful, Rose Under Fire will stay with readers long after they have finished the last page."—VOYA, starred review
PRAISE FOR ROSE UNDER FIRE
* "In plot and character this story is consistently involving, a great, page-turning read; just as impressive is how subtly Wein brings a respectful, critical intelligence to her subject."—The Horn Book, starred review
PRAISE FOR CODE NAME VERITY
"It has been a while since I was so captivated by a character in YA fiction Code Name Verity is one of those rare things: an exciting-and affecting-female adventure story."—The Guardian
