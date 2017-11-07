Secret Agents Jack and Max Stalwart: Book 3: The Fate of the Irish Treasure: Ireland
Secret Agents Jack and Max Stalwart: Book 3: The Fate of the Irish Treasure: Ireland

The Fate of the Irish Treasure: Ireland (Book 3)

by Elizabeth Singer Hunt

Illustrated by Brian Williamson

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781602865778

USD: $0.99  /  CAD: $0.99

ON SALE: March 12th 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Chapter Books

PAGE COUNT: 140

The third jet-setting installment in the thrilling award-winning chapter book series Secret Agents Jack and Max Stalwart, by Elizabeth Singer Hunt (Secret Agent Jack Stalwart). Now Jack teams up with his older brother Max to solve an intriguing Irish mystery, using their special training as secret agents.

Ireland’s greatest national treasure, the sacred Book of Kells, vanishes from a library in Dublin. Clues point to the Mastermind being involved. Will Jack and Max be able to find the Book and uncover the Mastermind’s identity before he strikes again?

Praise

Praise for the new series:
"A handselling favorite as well as a go-to choice in schools for reluctant readers."—Publishers Weekly
Praise for the original series:
"Extremely exciting."
The Guardian
"Informative, action-packed, and great fun."
The Children's Book Review
The Secret Agents Jack and Max Stalwart

The Secret Agents Jack and Max Stalwart Series