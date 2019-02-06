Not on My Watch

Meet The Author: Elizabeth Johnston

Elizabeth Johnston, aka the Activist Mommy, is a speaker and vlogger who educates and inspires the public on the burning social and moral issues of the day that are important to families and patriots. She and her husband, Patrick, who is a medical doctor, author, and movie producer, have been pro-life minis­try leaders for many years and home educate their ten beautiful children.





Elizabeth daily triggers the Left by confronting the lies of abortion, feminism, Islam, and the homosexual agenda with wit and snark as only she can, and she regularly posts viral com­mentary videos, which have netted more than seventy million views. As a thought leader on topics of importance to families and faith, Elizabeth has been featured on many major media outlets, such as Fox & Friends, the New York Times, TheBlaze, and Christian Broadcasting Network. The pulse behind all her activism and cultural commentary is her love for her family and her Savior, Jesus Christ. She and her family live in Charlotte, North Carolina.