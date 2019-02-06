Order Now

News headlines point to a world that has gone stark-raving mad. Right is wrong and wrong is right. Religious liberty is under attack. Gender identity and fluidity is not only accepted but encouraged. Same-sex marriage is embraced by some churches. Deviant sexual practices are taught in schools. Hundreds of thousands of babies are aborted annually. “No more!” cries Elizabeth Johnston (aka The Activist Mommy), who has made Christian activism a calling for her life and her family. In Not on My Watch, Johnston courageously defends the timeless truths of God’s Word and inspires and encourages other Christians to unite in winning this war for our children, our morals, our freedom, and our culture.

Meet The Author: Elizabeth Johnston

Elizabeth Johnston, aka the Activist Mommy, is a speaker and vlogger who educates and inspires the public on the burning social and moral issues of the day that are important to families and patriots. She and her husband, Patrick, who is a medical doctor, author, and movie producer, have been pro-life minis­try leaders for many years and home educate their ten beautiful children.

Elizabeth daily triggers the Left by confronting the lies of abortion, feminism, Islam, and the homosexual agenda with wit and snark as only she can, and she regularly posts viral com­mentary videos, which have netted more than seventy million views. As a thought leader on topics of importance to families and faith, Elizabeth has been featured on many major media outlets, such as Fox & Friends, the New York Times, TheBlaze, and Christian Broadcasting Network. The pulse behind all her activism and cultural commentary is her love for her family and her Savior, Jesus Christ. She and her family live in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Not on My Watch
Not on My Watch

How to Win the Fight for Family, Faith and Freedom

by Elizabeth Johnston

Worthy Books

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781683972617

USD: $22.99  /  CAD: $27.49

ON SALE: February 12th 2019

Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Political Ideologies / Conservatism & Liberalism

PAGE COUNT: 224

The Activist Mommy, a social media sensation with over 70 million video views, leads the way for today’s Christians in the culture war.

