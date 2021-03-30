No Ordinary Duchess

Julian Greycourt, the new Duke of Windermere, is called the Duke of Ice because of his complete, artic control. One glance from the duke’s icy blue eyes has been known to make men faint. Windemere is correct, dispassionate, and completely ruthless. There are rumors, though, about the scandalous demands he makes of his paramours in the bedroom.





Lady Elspeth de Moray, the thoughtful and shy youngest sister of the Duke of Ayr, only wants to end the warfare between her brother and Windermere. When Windermere suggests a truce bound by a marriage between the families, Ayr immediately turns him down. But Elspeth, knowing that this may be the only way to bridge peace between the families, secretly goes to Windermere and offers herself…as his bride.