What Happens in Paradise
Secret lives and new loves emerge in the bright Caribbean sunlight, in the follow-up to national bestseller Winter in ParadiseRead More
A year ago, Irene Steele had the shock of her life: her loving husband, father to their grown sons and successful businessman, was killed in a plane crash. But that wasn’t Irene’s only shattering news: he’d also been leading a double life on the island of St. John, where another woman loved him, too.
Now Irene and her sons are back on St. John, determined to learn the truth about the mysterious life -and death – of a man they thought they knew. Along the way, they’re about to learn some surprising truths about their own lives, and their futures.
Lush with the tropical details, romance, and drama that made Winter in Paradise a national bestseller, What Happens in Paradise is another immensely satisfying page-turner from one of American’s most beloved and engaging storytellers.
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR WINTER STORMS:
"[Hilderbrand] expertly meshes everything together so that peace exists within each character and within the family dynamic...The queen of the romance novel is on top of her game, and she won't let you down."—Vivian Payton, Book Reporter
"A series only works when the characters are worth following over the long haul, and Hilderbrand is a master, making for a satisfying conclusion to her Christmas at the Inn story."
PRAISE FOR WINTER STROLL:
"Hilderbrand juggles an ensemble cast and successfully weaves together many bittersweet story threads, tying up just enough of them to keep readers anticipating another sequel."
—Kathleen Gerard, Shelf Awareness
PRAISE FOR WINTER STREET:
"A holiday package filled with humor, romance, and realism."—Jocelyn McClurg
