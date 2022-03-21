Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Endless Summer
Endless Summer

Stories from Days that Last Forever

by Elin Hilderbrand

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Oct 4, 2022

Page Count

368 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316504157

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / Short Stories (single Author)

Description

The "queen of beach reads” (New York Magazine) presents a newly assembled collection of nine captivating stories—prequels, sequels, and bonus chapters from Elin Hilderbrand’s beloved books—some of which have never been published, until now.

Bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand revisits her most treasured and iconic characters in this magical collection of stories. Collected in a single volume for the first time, Endless Summer ranges from fan favorites to original, never-before-seen works. In “The Surfing Lesson,” the marriage at the heart of Beautiful Day crosses uncertain territory when Margot Carmichael encourages her husband to reunite with his ex-girlfriend. The legendary weekend of a Harvard-Yale football game in “The Tailgate” recharts the course of Matchmaker Dabney Kimball’s first—and abiding—true love. And in a brand-new novella, “Summer of ’89,” we reconnect with the Levin sisters, whose distant adult lives collide once again at a tumultuous family reunion on Nantucket.

With exclusive, behind-the-scenes introductions to each story, this page-turning volume blends Hilderbrand’s irresistible love of Nantucket with her longtime affection for short stories. Endless Summer answers the prayers of both new and seasoned readers everywhere who “would rather be living in an Elin Hilderbrand novel” (Kirkus Reviews).

Praise

"One wonders what the author of 28 novels, sometimes appearing at the rate of two per year, does in her spare time. It turns out she writes what might almost be called Elin Hilderbrand fan fiction, creating short stories piggybacking off already-developed characters and plots....[Endless Summer is] a generous gift to fans."—Kirkus Reviews
"“The beloved beach novelist’s twenty-eighth book is another tour de force. . .Honestly, who needs Nantucket? It could hardly be more fun than this book."—Kirkus Reviews (on THE HOTEL NANTUCKET)
"It’s almost summer, which means Hilderbrand’s legions of fans will be eager for her latest....This is classic Hilderbrand...we hope she has many more Nantucket tales in store."—Booklist (on GOLDEN GIRL)
"“Summer on Hilderbrand’s Nantucket is never dull. This time she focuses on former lovers who now lead separate lives but share an island idyll once a year. Captivating and bittersweet.”—People (on 28 SUMMERS)
