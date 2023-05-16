Introduction

Long before I won Chopped or appeared on Throwdown with Bobby Flay, before there was cooking school, a husband, a better husband, and a couple of kids, before I ever imagined running three restaurants of my own in New York City, there were Friday afternoons with my mother.

Oh, those unforgettable Fridays. They were hell—at least at first. Me: eight years old, in shorts and a tank top, sweating on my hands and knees as I scrubbed the kitchen floor with a dishrag. My mom: flying from stove to counter to fridge as she sliced vegetables, basted a chicken, and kneaded dough for the Sabbath challah. Then, just as suddenly, she'd move on to the living room, where she'd vacuum the rug with one hand and iron my father's shirt with the other. Around three o'clock on these Fridays, my friends would show up on the sidewalk outside our tiny Bnei Brak apartment. "Admohhhhneeee!" they'd scream. I'd look at my mother. "Please," my eyes would beg. Without missing a beat, she'd click her tongue—Israeli for "Don't even think about it!"—and send me to the bathroom to fetch a mop.

After four years of slave labor, my mother finally promoted me from indentured servant to sous-chef. Standing side by side at the stove, we plucked feathers out of raw chickens and scoured lettuce for microscopic worms. We roasted potatoes, fried fish, sautéed lamb, baked cakes, and ground our own hummus—all without the aid of a cookbook, measuring spoon, or timer. Instead, we relied on my mother's Persian instincts and the knowledge she'd inherited from generations of Jewish housewives before her. It was there, in my childhood kitchen, that I learned the trust-your-gut, balaboosta style of cooking that I rely on to this day.

When I was a kid, I heard the word balaboosta all the time. I'm told it's derived from the Yiddish expression baal habayit—"owner of the house." Kind of ironic, since it was the men, not the women, who held the deeds to their shtetl homes. But also revealing, because we all know that, even today, it's the mothers who truly run the home.

ba·la·boo´·sta (n.)—a perfect housewife (Yiddish).

Still, balaboosta didn't refer just to any ol' run-of-the-mill, hyperefficient housewife. It was a term of respect and endearment, reserved for the most energetic of women who tirelessly cooked and cleaned while taking charge of the spiritual and emotional well-being of their husbands and kids. A balaboosta made sure her table was crowded not just with food but also with laughter.

I come from a long line of balaboostas. There's my mom, Ziona, of course. There's her sister, Chana—a divorced mother of five who still spends eighteen hours a day making meatballs, rice, couscous, lamb stew, and chicken schnitzel for her kids, grandkids, neighbors, mailman, the old woman in the wheelchair across the hall, and whoever else might drop by for a bite.

Like my mom, my aunt Chana, and the generations of balaboostas before them, I cook from the gut: no measuring cups, no scales. But unlike them, I see being a balaboosta not just as a way to run a home but as a way of life. To be a twenty-first-century balaboosta means navigating the pitfalls of life with a courageous heart, a head filled with determination, and a spirit of risk and adventure. The modern balaboosta can be anyone—young or old, male or female, religious or not—who lives life with gusto, shuns fear, and relies on instinct over precision.

I'm thinking of my pal Amir—a man who left Israel in his twenties to pursue a career as a financial adviser in the States, working eighty hours a week and still managing to cook amazing dinners for friends a few times a month. I always look forward to his dinner parties—not just because of our friendship, but because he's the best nonprofessional chef I know and his passion for food is unreal. He's a true balaboosta.

And my dear friend Amy—a mother of two who launched a business whose mission is to empower women entrepreneurs. She was struck with breast cancer at age thirty-seven. But one mastectomy and four months of chemotherapy later, Amy has survived, her business is thriving, and she's even found the time to write a book. A modern balaboosta if ever there was one.

As for me—

I have two children under age seven, I run three restaurants in Manhattan (Balaboosta, Taïm and Taïm Mobile, and Bar Bolonat), I have a pretty good marriage, and I love to invite close friends for dinner several times a week. Like my aunt Chana, I pride myself on being the one who feeds everybody without asking anything in return except to see them happy. To me, that's what being a balaboosta is all about: emotion expressed through food. Not exactly my great-grandmother's definition of a perfect housewife, but a balaboosta all the same.

It's for these twenty-first-century balaboostas that I have written Balaboosta.

The Grown-Up Table

Casual Dinner Party Dishes

I'm the only chef I know who cooks at home.

Okay, maybe not the only one.

But among my circle of chef friends, none go home after a long day at the restaurant and cook as elaborately—or as often—as I do.

And with good reason. Who needs the hassle? Who wants to spend fourteen hours in a piping-hot kitchen, chopping, dicing, and slaving over a stove, only to go home and do it all over again?

But for me, cooking is more than a profession, or even a passion. It's my oxygen. My obsession. It is my window to creation, the linchpin of every relationship I have. And it's the best, and possibly only, way I know to truly give and receive love.

When my husband, Stefan, and I were first married, he was a waiter at Balthazar, a beloved French bistro in New York's SoHo. Most nights he wouldn't get home until two or three in the morning, and he would always be starving. (It's one of the ironies of the restaurant business—you leave work famished.) So I'd roll out of bed at whatever ungodly hour it was and make him a sandwich.

Now, that might not sound like a big deal. But you've never seen my sandwiches: thin slices of fresh turkey breast layered with caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, lettuce, and portobello mushrooms on toasted ciabatta bread slathered with homemade harissa aioli. I suppose I could have just ordered in Chinese. But that would never do. I couldn't bear the thought that my husband was hungry and that someone else—not I—would get to feed him. It's the same reason I have friends over at least three times a week. My colleagues call me crazy: "Isn't the stress of running a restaurant enough?" "Who in their right mind . . . ?"

But I'm not your typical chef. And my loved ones and I long ago gave up on the possibility that I was or ever would be in my right mind.

And so, a few times a week, I invite anywhere from two to thirty people to my Brooklyn apartment, where we enjoy a spread of appetizers, salads, entrées, wine, and desserts similar to what a customer would find on the Balaboosta menu. These gatherings give me a chance to try out new recipes on my unsuspecting lab-rat friends. But what I really love about having people over is the chatter, the laughter, the symphony of voices rising and falling in pitch over the clinking of glasses and the scrape of forks on plates—and knowing that my food is what brought us together.

Freud might say that this connection between love and food is a result of my first fistfight. I've been in exactly one fistfight in my life, when I was nine years old. Two younger girls from my elementary school accosted me outside my apartment and beat me with their fists. (I still can't figure out how or why this happened.) What I remember most is not the searing pain I felt in my skull as knuckles cracked into my nose or the trickle of blood down my chin and shirt. No, what I remember most is the soup. After my mother soaked me in a warm bath and treated my cuts, she cooked me a bowl of ahsh, an Iranian soup made with pomegranates and rice. She then sat next to me at the kitchen table and stroked my hair as I ate, without saying a word.

She didn't have to. The ahsh said it all.

Call it medicine. Or nourishment. Or maybe just call it love. It is for the sake of this social bond, this wonderfully fulfilling opportunity to connect people, that I became a chef in the first place. And it's why I never cook for myself, only for others. What good is love if you partake of it alone?

The entrées and appetizers that follow can be mixed and matched to make a multicourse meal. They're ideal for sharing with your grown-up friends. While kids can certainly enjoy them too, these recipes are a tad on the spicy side. And anyway, they're best enjoyed over adult conversation.

Rosé Sangria

Makes about 5 cups

Being married to a Frenchman poses many challenges. But there are benefits too—like the way Stefan has helped foster my love for wine. For example, rosé to me had always tasted like something between a red and a white but never as good as either. Then Stef created this delicious rosé sangria for the Balaboosta menu. The peach puree adds an opaque pinkish color and great texture; without it, the wine would be too diluted. Best of all, the puree makes the sangria look like juice, which means no one has to know that you're getting tipsy at one in the afternoon.

1 cup frozen peaches, thawed

One 750-ml bottle rosé wine, chilled

⅓ cup Mint Syrup (page 278)

Ice

Fresh mint leaves

Lime wedges

Vodka (optional)

Puree ¾ cup of the peaches and transfer to a large pitcher. Add the wine, the remaining peaches, and the mint syrup. Stir to combine.

Serve over ice with fresh mint leaves and lime wedges. Whether you decide to add a splash or two of vodka is not my place to say.

Corn Salad

Serves 4

I see versions of this dish everywhere in Israel, from my family's table to the buffet line at bar mitzvahs to the local deli. For those of you who don't like dill, try cilantro­—it works just as well, and it'll give the salad a more Mexican character. Dill, meanwhile, has a strong aniselike flavor and is distinctly Mediterranean.

Sometimes I like to serve this as a warm salad, so I just pop it in the microwave for a minute or two right before serving.

⅓ cup distilled white vinegar

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 cups corn kernels (6 medium ears, but frozen or canned corn works just as well)

2 red bell peppers, cored, seeded, and cut into small dice

2 jalapeño chiles, cored, seeded, and cut into small dice

¼ cup chopped fresh dill or 1½ tablespoons dried dill

Whisk together the vinegar, olive oil, sugar, salt, and pepper. Add the corn, bell peppers, jalapeños, and dill and toss everything together.

Sweet Nana Tea

Makes about 5 cups

Oh, nana, how I love thee! Let me count the ways: in food, in alcohol, and even as a medicine. But at the end of the day, I'm convinced nana (fresh mint) was created for tea. For me, there's just no better way to finish a big dinner than with a mug of piping-hot mint tea. I use a combination of tea leaves—black and green—for a richer taste.

2 teaspoons green tea leaves

2 teaspoons black tea leaves

5 cups boiling water

¼ cup sugar

1 cup fresh mint

Place the tea leaves in a teapot with 1 cup of the boiling water. Gently swirl around the water to warm the pot and rinse the leaves. Drain the water and reserve the leaves in the pot.

Pour the remaining boiling water into the teapot and add the sugar. Stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. Add the mint leaves and steep for 5 minutes.

Casablanca Catch

Serves 4

A sure way to my heart is a North African fish recipe. There are dozens of ways to prepare it; in this version I combine my favorites into one. Sure, the sauce is oily, but Moroccans use oil in almost everything, so to remove it would be inauthentic. The preserved lemon melted around the chickpeas gives it a distinct kick, and the cilantro, my favorite herb, opens up the earthiness that comes from the combination of the oil and chickpeas, lightening the whole recipe. I love to serve this with challah on the side for sopping up the sauce.

½ cup dried chickpeas, soaked in water overnight, or 1 heaping cup drained canned chickpeas

½ cup canola oil

15 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

3 fresh chiles, cored, seeded and halved lengthwise (I use jalapeño, but you can use 2 long, skinny red ones)

2 red bell peppers, cored, seeded, and sliced into 2-inch strips

¼ cup sweet Hungarian paprika

2 tablespoons World's Best Harissa (page 272)

4 skinless white fish fillets (bass, grouper, snapper, or tilapia), cut into twelve 4-inch pieces

4 to 6 Perfect Preserved Lemons (page 276)

½ cup fresh cilantro without tough stems

Simmer the dried chickpeas in water to cover until not quite tender, about 1 hour (if using canned chickpeas, skip this step but rinse them thoroughly). Drain the chickpeas, reserving the cooking liquid. You can cover and refrigerate the chickpeas and the liquid separately overnight.

Warm the oil in a large skillet or saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic, chiles, bell peppers, and paprika. Stir until the peppers are coated really well and cook until soft and fragrant but not browned, about 15 minutes. Stir in the harissa and cook for a minute or so, just long enough to let the flavors meld.

Meanwhile, pat the fish dry. Place it on a plate, squeeze the juice of one of the preserved lemons over the top, and let the fish soak for 5 minutes. Rinse the fish and pat it dry. Cut the remaining lemons into wedges.

Scatter a handful of cilantro over the peppers and then arrange the fish on top. Pour just enough of the chickpea cooking liquid into the pan to reach halfway up the pieces of fish. Give the skillet a gentle shake.

Add another handful of cilantro, then the preserved lemon wedges and the chickpeas. Cover and simmer very, very gently, so only an occasional bubble breaks the surface of the sauce. After 10 minutes, uncover the pan and let it continue to simmer gently until the liquid has reduced, 10 to 20 more minutes. You'll know the dish is ready when the chickpeas are perfectly tender, the fish is milky white throughout, and your house is filled with fragrance.

Remove the skillet from the heat and toss one more handful of cilantro over the fish.

Challah

Makes 4 loaves

What's wonderful about challah is that it can be used in so many ways: to sanctify the Sabbath, of course, but just as important, to make French toast, grilled cheese, and croutons and as breading in meatballs. Maybe not the way God intended it, but I'm sure She understands. Israel is the land of milk and honey, and this challah has both. For those of you who want to stay away from milk, it's fine to substitute water.

2½ cups whole milk or water

8⅔ cups all-purpose flour, plus flour for the work surface

1½ tablespoons active dry yeast

¾ cup honey or sugar

¼ cup canola oil, plus more oil for the bowl

3 large eggs

1½ tablespoons kosher salt

White sesame or nigella seeds for sprinkling

Heat the milk in a small saucepan over low heat just until it's warm to the touch. Remove from the heat.

Dump the flour into a large bowl and make a well in the center. Add the yeast to the well along with a few drops of honey and ½ cup or so of the warm milk. Let stand until foamy, about 10 minutes.

In a separate bowl, combine the remaining milk and honey, the oil, and 2 of the eggs. Stir together. Add the salt and stir again. Gradually stir the liquid mixture into the flour, about ½ cup at a time. When the dough becomes sticky and difficult to stir, dump onto a floured surface and knead it by hand, adding a little more flour if necessary to keep it from sticking, until smooth and elastic.

Knead the dough into a ball. Slick another large bowl with oil, add the dough, and turn to slick the surface with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let stand in a warm place until double in size, 1 to 1½ hours.

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Gently punch the dough down and turn it onto a floured surface. Divide the dough into four equal portions, working with one portion at a time and keeping the rest covered with a damp cloth. Divide one portion of dough into three equal pieces and roll each piece into a rope about 1 foot long and slightly tapered at the ends. Line the ropes side by side on one side of the baking sheet and braid them, pinching the ends to seal and tucking them underneath. Repeat this process with the remaining dough until you have four nicely braided loaves. Cover with a damp cloth and let stand until nearly double in size, another 25 minutes or so.

Preheat the oven to 350° F.

Lightly beat the remaining egg and brush it over the tops of the challah loaves. Sprinkle with the nigella or sesame seeds. Bake the loaves until golden brown, 20 to 30 minutes.

Spicy Chicken Tagine

Serves 4 to 6

In my next life, I want to be Moroccan. I just love the cooking techniques, the spices, the tastes. My elderly neighbor while I was growing up, Tova, was Moroccan, and I'd often stop by her apartment to watch her cook (and to learn). The ingredients used here are certainly ones that could be found in many of Tova's dishes, but I've combined them in a new way. The mint in particular adds freshness to what is otherwise a very rich dish.

1 orange

3 pounds chicken pieces with skin and bone, preferably thighs and drumsticks

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 cups chicken stock

2 to 3 heaping tablespoons World's Best Harissa (page 272)

2 tablespoons sweet Hungarian paprika

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground turmeric (optional)

1 Perfect Preserved Lemon (page 276) or 1 fresh lemon, cut into small wedges

10 garlic cloves, unpeeled

2 fennel bulbs, cut into ½-inch-thick wedges

2 leeks, white and light green parts only, or 1 yellow onion, cut into 2-inch pieces

¾ cup black olives, pitted

1 cup fresh mint leaves, coarsely chopped or torn into pieces

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Slice the ends off the orange with a sharp knife. Stand the fruit on the cutting board and slice off the peel with just a tiny bit of the underlying pith by following the curve of the fruit. Reserve the peel for later and squeeze the juice from the orange. If it doesn't quite make 1 cup, just mix in a little bit of store-bought orange juice or even water in a pinch.

Season the chicken pieces with salt and pepper and set aside. Put the chicken stock, orange juice, harissa, paprika, cumin, and turmeric into a large Dutch oven or other heavy pot. Stir well. Throw in the preserved lemon, orange peel, garlic cloves, fennel, leeks, olives, half of the mint, and the chicken pieces. Toss together until everything is coated really well.

Turn the chicken skin side up and then bake in the covered Dutch oven for 1 hour. Crank up the oven temperature to 425°F, remove the lid, and allow the skin to get crisp and the juices to reduce, about 30 minutes.

Just before you take the pot to the table, scatter the remaining mint leaves over the chicken.

Couscous Countless Ways

Serves 4 to 6

I could eat couscous every day for the rest of my life if I knew I wouldn't gain a single pound. And if I had to take one food to a deserted island, this would be it. Authentic couscous is extremely labor intensive, because it's rolled by hand, with water and oil added slowly, then strained and steamed—and then the whole thing is done all over again. I like to make the real deal, but just as often I'll compromise and make an instant version, varying it in numerous ways.

Crispy shallots are available in many Asian groceries.

1 box instant couscous (I prefer the Roland brand)

Variations to add to the Cooking Liquid

Cinnamon stick and bay leaf

1 teaspoon each sweet Hungarian paprika, ground cumin, and ground turmeric

Garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Variations for the Topping

Crispy shallots and raisins

Sautéed almonds and currants

Crispy garlic and chopped dried apricots

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Prepare the couscous according to the package instructions, but try adding one of the variations to the cooking liquid. You can also use chicken broth instead of water.

Top off the couscous with store-bought crispy shallots or try my favorite—sautéed almonds and raisins, which I always serve alongside the Spicy Chicken Tagine (page 29).

Add the butter to the couscous, stir to mix, and fluff it up with a fork.

Cauliflower Everyone Loves

Serves 4 to 6

This cauliflower is crispy, salty, sweet, and tangy. I use ground white and pink peppercorns in the flour mix to give a peppery flavor that's milder than if the pepper were black. This recipe evolved at Balaboosta—and judging by the number of e-mails I get requesting it, I think it's a hit.

White Wine Vinaigrette

¼ cup white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Crispy Cauliflower

5 cups canola oil

1 large head cauliflower, cut into bite-sized florets

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

1 teaspoon freshly ground pink pepper

Dried currants (optional)

Toasted pine nuts (optional)

Coarsely chopped fresh parsley (optional)

For the Vinaigrette

Whisk together the vinegar, honey, and mustard. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil while whisking to create an emulsion. Season with the salt and pepper. Set aside until ready to use.

For the Cauliflower

In a large, heavy pot, heat the canola oil over medium heat until the temperature reaches 350°F.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. To blanch the cauliflower, prepare an ice bath in a large bowl and keep it next to the stove. Working in small batches, plunge the cauliflower florets into the boiling water for 2 minutes and drop them into the ice bath. Repeat until all the florets are blanched.

Combine the flour, salt, and white and pink pepper in a large resealable plastic bag. Throw in the florets, seal the bag, and shake, shake, shake until thoroughly coated.

Working in small batches again, carefully drop the florets into the hot oil and fry until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the florets to paper towels to drain.

Transfer to a serving dish and drizzle the vinaigrette over the crispy cauliflower.

Toss together the cauliflower, vinaigrette, and a tiny handful of currants, pine nuts, and parsley right before serving.

Moroccan Carrots

Serves 4 to 6

When I opened Taïm, I put as much effort into the recipe for carrot salad as into the one for falafel. Here I sauté the carrots with tomato paste, giving them a robust color and texture. The tomato paste also provides an unexpectedly sweet coating that's a counterpoint to the acidity of the vinegar.

2½ pounds carrots, cut into ¼-inch-thick coins

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

2 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1¼ teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon sweet Hungarian paprika

½ teaspoon sugar

Pinch of cayenne

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon tomato paste