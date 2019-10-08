Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Summer for the Gods

Summer for the Gods

The Scopes Trial and America's Continuing Debate Over Science and Religion

The Pulitzer Prize-winning history of the Scopes Trial and the battle over evolution and creation in America’s schools

In the summer of 1925, the sleepy hamlet of Dayton, Tennessee, became the setting for one of the twentieth century’s most contentious courtroom dramas, pitting William Jennings Bryan and the anti-Darwinists against a teacher named John Scopes, represented by Clarence Darrow and the ACLU, in a famous debate over science, religion, and their place in public education. That trial marked the start of a battle that continues to this day-in cities and states throughout the country.

Edward Larson’s classic Summer for the Gods — winner of the Pulitzer Prize in History — is the single most authoritative account of this pivotal event. An afterword assesses the state of the battle between creationism and evolution, and points the way to how it might potentially be resolved.
Genre: Nonfiction / Law / Legal History

On Sale: June 16th 2020

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9781541646025

