What's So Funny About Getting Old

One bonus of getting older is that it gives us a great perspective on life …and that includes plenty of humor! This collection of cartoons, quips, quotes, and insights introduces a new comedy genre: elderhumor. It captures the wry hilarity of our real-life sitcoms. Generational vocabulary gaps, miscommunications, preoccupation with health and comforts, foibles, disguises (for aging), even physical limitations — all can have their funny sides when we’re laughing at ourselves. This book, a light-hearted gift for anyone who’s 50-plus, is a memoryjogger too. Remember the Katzenjammer Kids? Jack Armstrong? Apple Mary? Check out your friends’ ages by their responses to a “Vanishing Words” test (examples: “spider,” “broomstick skirt,” “running board,” “the shag”). If you’re still calling the refrigerator an “icebox,” it’s a giveaway — you’re probably over 60. What’s So Funny about Getting Old? is brought to you by a comedy team of two. Ed Fischer is an award-winning cartoonist. Jane Thomas Noland, author of Laugh It Off (what’s so funny about trying to lose weight?) is a books editor and a former Minneapolis Star Tribune feature writer. Both have delicious ways of looking at life. Both, like all the rest of us, are getting older. Laughter heals. Laughter helps. Laughter keeps us in shape emotionally and physically. Read this book and try it. You’ll be convinced, as these authors are, that there’s only one way to grow older — with a healthy sense of humor!