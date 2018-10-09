Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hangry
Drew Brockington, creator of the CatStronauts series, makes his picture book debut with a send-up of Godzilla movies that also tackles a relatable toddler topic: the crankiness that comes from an empty stomach!
When a young lizard monster gets a hankering for his favorite hot dog spot, he takes the train all the way to the city–only to find that the place is closed for vacation. But when this little monster gets too hungry, he starts to get angry. And when he gets hangry, this poor city is at risk of a full-scale monster attack. As his rage swells, so does he, until he’s the size of a skyscraper, and it falls to the citizens to find him some food–and fast!
In a hilarious story about a hunger-induced tantrum, Drew Brockington uses speech bubbles and sight gags to bring a smile to the face of any little monster.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Children and teachers alike will laugh out loud as they identify with the anger of the normally gentle monster not getting what he is expecting and the humor of finding a substitute just to have it snatched away at the last minute."—School Library Connection
"Uses panel-style framing to string readers along in the best way...and includes some fun visual asides."—Publishers Weekly
"This could make for a lively storytime performance."
—BCCB
"Young audiences will commiserate with the monster's single-minded pursuit of a favorite food."—School Library Journal