Drew Brockington, creator of the CatStronauts series, makes his picture book debut with a send-up of Godzilla movies that also tackles a relatable toddler topic: the crankiness that comes from an empty stomach!









In a hilarious story about a hunger-induced tantrum, Drew Brockington uses speech bubbles and sight gags to bring a smile to the face of any little monster.

When a young lizard monster gets a hankering for his favorite hot dog spot, he takes the train all the way to the city–only to find that the place is closed for vacation. But when this little monster gets too hungry, he starts to get angry. And when he getsthis poor city is at risk of a full-scale monster attack. As his rage swells, so does he, until he’s the size of a skyscraper, and it falls to the citizens to find him some food–and fast!