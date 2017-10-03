Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Minimize Injury, Maximize Performance

A Sports Parent's Survival Guide

Dr. Tommy John’s unique program: a diet, lifestyle, and movement plan (Rethink. Rebuild. Replenish. Recover) for injury- and performance-proofing young athletes in every sport

Beginning as early as age 6 and continuing through the teenage years and on into their twenties, both male and female athletes are more at risk of serious injuries at younger ages than ever before. Dr. Tommy John, son of lefty pitcher Tommy John and also a sports performance and healing specialist, offers an invaluable diet, lifestyle, and movement plan (Rethink. Rebuild. Replenish. Recover) for injury- and performance-proofing young athletes in every sport. Dr. John explores the sudden rise of Tommy John surgeries being performed on young athletes today, as well as the many injuries–and the surgeries required to fix them–increasing at an alarming rate in baseball and all youth sports. Dr. John’s book outlines the three top causes behind this “injury epidemic”: The American lifestyle, the business of youth sports (from coaches to corporations), and the decisions we believe as parents are truly benefiting our children. Minimize Injury, Maximize Performance focuses on prevention, and also offers tips on how to tailor the advice for athletes coming back from an injury, with over 120 black and white photographs.
Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Children's & Youth Sports

On Sale: July 23rd 2019

Price: $24.98

ISBN-13: 9781549169038

Edition: Unabridged

Meet The Author: Dr. Tommy John

Dr. Tommy John operates Tommy John Performance and Healing Center out of San Diego, a private practice that provides both athletes and entire families with integrative, individualized care plans and treatment to improve their quality of life by reducing physical and emotional pain from injury and aging and minimizing the use of pharmaceuticals or surgery. Dr. John has Master Degrees in Health and Exercise Science from Furman University and a Doctor of Chiropractic Degree from Life University, in Marietta, Georgia.

Myatt Murphy is a journalist that has worked with the world’s top fitness experts, nutritionists, trainers, and exercise physiologists. He is the author and co-author of many best-selling books, including The Body You Want in The Time You Have, Ultimate Dumbbell Guide, Push Pull Swing, Testosterone Transformation, and the Men’s Health Gym Bible. He has also written books for many of today’s top lifestyle specialists, serving as the co-author for such books as 25Days by Drew Logan, Thinner In 30 by Jenna Wolfe, Sleekify by Michael Olajide, Jr., Face It & Fix It by Ken Seeley, and more.

Praise

"Too much organized sports at a young age is bad for nearly all American tweens and teens. Dr. Tommy John's Minimize Injury Maximize Performance is an invaluable guide to reducing young people's orthopedic problems associated with contemporary sports mania.'
Gregg Easterbrook, author, The Game's Not Over
"Tommy John was one of the fiercest competitors I've ever managed in my career. He never quit--and his son has that same spirit when it comes to protecting kids from what's wrong in youth sports today."—Tommy Lasorda, two-time World Series champion manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers
"Parents are worried about their children being cut from the team, when they should be concerned about needless surgery and an epidemic of injury due to overuse. This book serves as a wakeup call for us all!"—Randy Cross, three-time Super Bowl Champion and football analyst
