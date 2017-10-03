Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Minimize Injury, Maximize Performance
A Sports Parent's Survival Guide
Dr. Tommy John’s unique program: a diet, lifestyle, and movement plan (Rethink. Rebuild. Replenish. Recover) for injury- and performance-proofing young athletes in every sportRead More
Beginning as early as age 6 and continuing through the teenage years and on into their twenties, both male and female athletes are more at risk of serious injuries at younger ages than ever before. Dr. Tommy John, son of lefty pitcher Tommy John and also a sports performance and healing specialist, offers an invaluable diet, lifestyle, and movement plan (Rethink. Rebuild. Replenish. Recover) for injury- and performance-proofing young athletes in every sport. Dr. John explores the sudden rise of Tommy John surgeries being performed on young athletes today, as well as the many injuries–and the surgeries required to fix them–increasing at an alarming rate in baseball and all youth sports. Dr. John’s book outlines the three top causes behind this “injury epidemic”: The American lifestyle, the business of youth sports (from coaches to corporations), and the decisions we believe as parents are truly benefiting our children. Minimize Injury, Maximize Performance focuses on prevention, and also offers tips on how to tailor the advice for athletes coming back from an injury, with over 120 black and white photographs.
Edition: Unabridged
Praise
"Too much organized sports at a young age is bad for nearly all American tweens and teens. Dr. Tommy John's Minimize Injury Maximize Performance is an invaluable guide to reducing young people's orthopedic problems associated with contemporary sports mania.'
—Gregg Easterbrook, author, The Game's Not Over
"Tommy John was one of the fiercest competitors I've ever managed in my career. He never quit--and his son has that same spirit when it comes to protecting kids from what's wrong in youth sports today."—Tommy Lasorda, two-time World Series champion manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers
"Parents are worried about their children being cut from the team, when they should be concerned about needless surgery and an epidemic of injury due to overuse. This book serves as a wakeup call for us all!"—Randy Cross, three-time Super Bowl Champion and football analyst