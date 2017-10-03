Dr. Tommy John

Dr. Tommy John operates Tommy John Performance and Healing Center out of San Diego, a private practice that provides both athletes and entire families with integrative, individualized care plans and treatment to improve their quality of life by reducing physical and emotional pain from injury and aging and minimizing the use of pharmaceuticals or surgery. Dr. John has Master Degrees in Health and Exercise Science from Furman University and a Doctor of Chiropractic Degree from Life University, in Marietta, Georgia.



Myatt Murphy is a journalist that has worked with the world’s top fitness experts, nutritionists, trainers, and exercise physiologists. He is the author and co-author of many best-selling books, including The Body You Want in The Time You Have, Ultimate Dumbbell Guide, Push Pull Swing, Testosterone Transformation, and the Men’s Health Gym Bible. He has also written books for many of today’s top lifestyle specialists, serving as the co-author for such books as 25Days by Drew Logan, Thinner In 30 by Jenna Wolfe, Sleekify by Michael Olajide, Jr., Face It & Fix It by Ken Seeley, and more.

