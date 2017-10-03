Do you have postnatal depletion?Having a baby is one of the greatest joys a woman can experience. Yet this magical life change can also create a perfect storm to destabilize a woman's physical and emotional wellbeing. Although different from postpartum depression, postnatal depletion has a strong overlap of symptoms and issues (lack of nutrients, exhaustion, and social isolation are just a few) that can affect a mom for up to 10 years after the birth of a child. Take this quiz adapted from Dr. Oscar Serrallach's new book, The Postnatal Depletion Cure, to find out if you might be suffering from this pervasive syndrome.Learn more about the book <a href="https://bit.ly/2K2Hva9">here</a>.Postnatal depletion unlikelyBased on your answers to these questions, you seem to be coping very well! Keep doing what you’re doing—focusing on eating foods rich in nutrients, keeping your sleep environment as peaceful as possible so that you can enjoy the sleep you get, and getting outside as much as possible, even if it’s a quick walk a few times a day. And of course, don’t hesitate to reach out to friends, family, and a network of people who can give you the support you need in any area of your life. QUICK TIP: To promote relaxation and reduce your stress levels, try a guided meditation such as Yoga Nidra. You can find these almost anywhere online, and they are a great daily reminder on how to breath, unwind, and let go.<a href="https://bit.ly/2K2Hva9">Click here</a> to learn more about The Postnatal Depletion Cure.Postnatal depletion likelyBased on your answers to these questions, there is a good chance the symptoms of Postnatal Depletion are at work. Look at the areas where you are struggling most often and think about what kind of care or support you would like to have. Each case is different, but you might want to start with your doctor or naturopath to do a comprehensive test of nutrients and hormones. Then, discuss a plan for recovery which would typically include guidance about supplements, herbs, lifestyle support, sleep, dietary advice, physical therapies, and psychological support. QUICK TIP: Iron deficiency can be responsible for many of the symptoms of postnatal depletion, ranging from difficulty concentrating to breathlessness, to hair loss. Get your iron checked by your doctor and take an iron supplement until your ferritin level is at least above 25 mcg/L. You can also add more iron-rich foods to your diet, such as bone broth, dark leafy greens, pumpkin seeds, oysters, and iron-enriched breakfast cereals. <a href="https://bit.ly/2K2Hva9">Click here</a> to learn more about The Postnatal Depletion Cure.Postnatal depletion very likelyBased on your answers to these questions, there is an extremely high likelihood that you are experiencing the symptoms of Postnatal Depletion. You are not alone, and you don’t have to feel this way forever! Start by making an appointment with a doctor or caregiver for a comprehensive test of nutrients and hormones. Talk with them, or someone you trust, about how you are feeling, even if you don’t think it’s something related to childbirth. QUICK TIP: I call Magnesium “Mom-nesium” for this reason: a supplement of 300mg per day will help with muscle stiffness and relaxation, and can also help you calm your mind and experience better sleep. Start by taking a supplement with DHA (Omega 3) 1.5 gm daily for at least 2 months to improve your mood, concentration, and anxiety levels.<a href="https://bit.ly/2K2Hva9">Click here</a> to learn more about The Postnatal Depletion Cure.Have you had a medical condition start during or after pregnancy?Do you have digestive issues that have worsened since the birth of your child? This may include constipation/diarrhea, flatulence/abdominal pain, and/or lethargy associated with meals.Do you experience severe fatigue?Do you feel exhausted on waking?Do you fall asleep unintentionally when putting the children to bed?Do you have sensitivity to bright light (or repetitive sounds) and are you easily started?Are you experiencing levels of anxiety that are way above your norm?Do you feel you are a "light sleeper" and are overly aware while you're sleeping?Do you have any sex drive?Do you experience brain fog (confusion, forgetfulness, lack of mental clarity)?Are you struggling to keep up with basic self-care, such as showering, grooming, and preparing meals for yourself?Are you experiencing a loss of confidence and self-esteem?Do you have a sense of isolation and lack of support?Do you feel that "there is NO time for me"?Do you feel overwhelmed and unable to cope?Do you feel a sense of guilt, shame or failure around your role as a mother?

