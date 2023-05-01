Go to Hachette Book Group home
Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind
A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health
We are in the midst of a global mental health crisis:
- More than one in six American adults now take psychiatric medication.
- The prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease is expected to triple by 2050.
- Depression is now the number one cause of disability in the world.
- The COVID-19 pandemic has quadrupled reports of anxiety and depression.
In this provocative, illuminating book, Dr. Ede explains why everything we think we know about eating for neurological psychological well-being is wrong. Most of what we accept as true is based on studies that take an "outside-in" approach, making associations between healthy people and what they eat. In her book, Dr. Ede takes an inside-out stance, drawing on a range of disciplines like biochemistry, neuroscience, and botany to explain why a ketogenic diet combined with "kinder, gentler plant foods" is the best way to nourish, protect, and energize the brain.
