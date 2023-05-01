Go to Hachette Book Group home

Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind

A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health

By Dr. Georgia Ede, M.D.

Forget everything you know about a healthy diet and embrace a naturally ketogenic, simple eating plan that offers extraordinary benefits for your brain, cognitive ability, and mental health.

We are in the midst of a global mental health crisis:
  • More than one in six American adults now take psychiatric medication.
  • The prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease is expected to triple by 2050.
  • Depression is now the number one cause of disability in the world.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has quadrupled reports of anxiety and depression.
Although medications may ease suffering for some, in Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind, Dr. Georgie Ede argues that the most powerful way to change brain chemistry is with food, because what we eat is where our brain's chemicals come from.  For years, we've been told the way to protect our brains is through superfoods and supplements–we top our oatmeal with blueberries, choose plant-based patties over hamburgers, and wash down handfuls of supplements with green smoothies. But the science says: not only do these strategies fail people, but they can also work against them. The truth about brain food is that meat is not dangerous, vegan diets are not healthier, and antioxidants will not help you.

In this provocative, illuminating book, Dr. Ede explains why everything we think we know about eating for neurological psychological well-being is wrong. Most of what we accept as true is based on studies that take an "outside-in" approach, making associations between healthy people and what they eat. In her book, Dr. Ede takes an inside-out stance, drawing on a range of disciplines like biochemistry, neuroscience, and botany to explain why a ketogenic diet combined with "kinder, gentler plant foods" is the best way to nourish, protect, and energize the brain. 

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 23, 2024
Page Count
384 pages
Publisher
Balance
ISBN-13
9781538739099

Dr. Georgia Ede, M.D.

Dr. Georgia Ede is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist specializing in nutrition science, brain metabolism, and mental health. She has two decades of clinical experience including many years at Smith College and Harvard University Health Services, where she was the first to offer nutrition-based approaches as an alternative to psychiatric medications. Dr. Ede speaks internationally about dietary approaches to psychiatric disorders, nutrition science, and nutrition policy reform. She teaches a CME course in ketogenic diets for mental health, and writes about food and the brain for Psychology Today, DietDoctor.com, and her own website DiagnosisDiet.com. 

