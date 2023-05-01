Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind

About the Author

is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist specializing in nutrition science, brain metabolism, and mental health. She has two decades of clinical experience including many years at Smith College and Harvard University Health Services, where she was the first to offer nutrition-based approaches as an alternative to psychiatric medications. Dr. Ede speaks internationally about dietary approaches to psychiatric disorders, nutrition science, and nutrition policy reform. She teaches a CME course in ketogenic diets for mental health, and writes about food and the brain for Psychology Today, DietDoctor.com, and her own website DiagnosisDiet.com.

