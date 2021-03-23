Diablo Mesa
Diablo Mesa

Audiobook CD / ISBN-13: 9781549133411

USD: $40  /  CAD: $50

ON SALE: February 15th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Police Procedural

#1 New York Times bestselling authors Preston & Child continue with the next book featuring archaeologist Nora Kelly and FBI Agent Corrie Swanson.

Lucas Tappan, a wealthy and eccentric billionaire and founder of Icarus Space Systems, approaches the Santa Fe Archaeological Institute with a proposal for an excavation—and a hefty donation. Hoping to bring welcome publicity to the privatized space travel industry, he wants to finance a careful, scientific archaeological excavation of the 1947 Roswell Incident site. The Institute agrees and Nora, much to her annoyance, is tasked with the job.

Instead of the evidence of a crashed UFO, Nora's excavation immediately uncovers two unknown murder victims buried at the site. Because it's on federal land, the FBI is called in and Agent Corrie Swanson is assigned the case. The discovery eventually opens up a pandora's box of mystery and atomic espionage, and a present‑day menace that puts all their lives at grave risk.

"There's nothing else like them."—Washington Post
"Mystery thriller writing of the highest order."—Providence Sunday Journal
"Consistently exciting and never predictable."—Associated Press
"The two strong female protagonists [Nora Kelly and Corrie Swanson] share a dynamic reminiscent of that between Pendergast and his friend on the NYPD, Vincent D'Agosta."—Publishers Weekly
"Long-time readers of Preston and Child will love to see the beloved characters of Nora Kelly and Corrie Swanson take center stage in what is a terrific start to a new series. Their writing talent shines as this mix of history, exploration of nature and crime will without a doubt land on the top of the best-seller lists. Though some of the historical facts have been tweaked a bit for the story to work, a note to the reader from the authors at the end reveals what is true and what they made up, and is sure to lead to a surge in attention for non-fiction accounts of what really happened that horrible winter."—Associated Press
"Old Bones exceeds expectations at every juncture, a thriller extraordinaire that turns history upside down in forming the basis of a riveting and relentless tale."—Providence Sunday Journal
"A smart, satisfying read."—Kirkus
"This outing belongs to two dedicated women, whose future adventures will be happily anticipated."—Booklist
"Preston & Child is one of those "names" on a book that make you want to set everything else aside in order to read what amazing words they've written [...] From the best writing team out there, you do not want to miss this book."—Suspense Magazine
"From the thriller world's dynamic duo comes a new work of archeology, murder, and the Donner Party. This one should please longtime fans of Preston and Child, as well as new devotees drawn in by that ever-appealing set up of a past crime coming back to haunt the present."—CrimeReads
"Preston and Child have created a fine mix of fiction and historical fact. The story is peopled by complex and engaging characters with sometimes murky ambitions. . . The ending, which seems far-fetched, is definitely, disturbingly possible."—Booktrib
"Old Bones has it all: chills, thrills and a blend of history, along with archaeological expertise you can only get from a Preston & Child novel. I loved spending time with Nora Kelly and Corrie Swanson, and look forward to seeing them in future adventures. Longtime readers will be rewarded not only by this pairing but by some other surprises leading up to the conclusion of this exciting read."—Bookreporter
