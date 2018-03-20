Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Brimstone
Booktrack Edition
Brimstone: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *
A body is found in the attic of a fabulous Long Island estate.
There is a claw print scorched into the wall, and the stench of sulfur chokes the air.
When FBI Special Agent Pendergast investigates the gruesome crime, he discovers that thirty years ago four men conjured something unspeakable.
Has the devil come to claim his due?
Some things can’t be undone.
*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.
Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Highly compelling thriller . . . Preston and Child prove that the devil is indeed in the details."—Entertainment Weekly (Editor's Choice)
"An outrageously entertaining thriller from these accomplished co-authors . . . As good as the genre gets. Don't miss it."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
"The perfect thriller."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)