The One-Minute Organizer Plain & Simple

Acknowledgments

I believe that our success in this life is largely determined by the company we keep. I want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way, especially the following people:

My colleagues in the National Association of Professional Organizers, for putting the professional in organizing.

Everyone at Storey Publishing who has had a hand in creating and promoting my books, especially Wendy Palitz for the beautiful book covers and layouts; Deborah Balmuth for spearheading this project; Siobhan Dunn for her attention to detail; Sarah Thurston for her enthusiastic publicity efforts; and the entire sales team for doing a bang-up job of getting books into the hands of readers.

My friends and family, for reminding me that it really is a big deal to write a book. Thank you for your love and support.

Introduction

You struggle to keep up with the chaotic pace of your life. But you keep falling further behind. You want to get organized, but you don’t have the time. Or you’re so overwhelmed that you don’t know where to start.

The reality is that you will never find time to get organized. You have to make time, even if it’s just five minutes a day. And it doesn’t matter where you start—only that you get started.

Now is the time. I don’t know what makes us think we’ll have more time later than we do now. It only looks like that in the present. By the time we get to “later,” that imaginary block of free time will have vanished.

Getting Started

You don’t have to stop everything to get organized; you just have to start. And you can get started in as little as one minute.

The One-Minute Organizer offers a simple plan to help you unclutter and organize your life... one minute at a time. It doesn’t promise overnight miracles. It does guarantee success over time by incorporating proven organizing strategies into your daily life.

Start today by making a commitment to spend 5 to 15 minutes a day on one particular area or task. For example, in 15 minutes, you can organize your sock drawer or clear your kitchen counter. In just 10 minutes, you can pare down your shoe collection. In 5 minutes, you can pick up and put away five things.

How to Use This Book

The One-Minute Organizer is the ultimate busy person’s guide to getting organized. Every tip in this book can be read in a matter of seconds; many can be implemented in as little as one minute. Look for the one-minute symbol .

You’ll find hundreds of simple tips and ideas to help you tackle every organizing challenge, including the biggest challenge—getting your brain in gear. Look to the orange pages for help with changing some of the beliefs and behaviors that may have added to the chaos.

The One-Minute Organizer is divided into two parts: Getting Organized and Staying Organized. Chapters are organized by problem areas that represent the most common organizational challenges. So you can open to a topic that you find especially troublesome and get quick and easy ideas for your next organizing session. Or turn to the index to find every tip on a particular subject.

Consistency Is the Key

As you begin to regain control over your physical space, you’ll immediately start to feel better and think more clearly. You do realize, of course, that you can’t undo years of disorganization in a few days, weeks, or even months. You’ve got to keep at it.

Strive for consistency. That’s the key. Because all of the minutes you spend organizing will eventually add up to a more organized life.

Minutes to a More Organized Life

PART ONE

Getting Organized

CHAPTER 1

Getting Started

Ninety percent of organizing is getting out of your own way. Think about the beliefs and behaviors that are contributing to the chaos in your life. Before you can change anything, you’ve got to recognize and accept responsibility for your role and be willing to change the thought patterns and habits that are keeping you from achieving your goal. If you start to think and act like an organized person, you will become one. Fortunately, the more you act the part, the more natural it becomes.

Think about your motivation. What do you stand to gain from getting organized? What do you stand to lose if you don’t?

Create a one-month plan. Choose five things you most want to organize in the coming month. Number these items from highest to lowest priority. At the end of the month, if you have not yet accomplished all five tasks, create a new one-month plan that outlines what you hope to achieve this month—and what you are willing to do to make it happen.

Take immediate action. Pick a single organizing tip from this book and do it today. Or take 5 minutes right now to organize your sock drawer.

Make today the day you decide to get organized. Tell someone about it.

Start each organizing session this way: Choose a space to organize. Then close your eyes and visualize what that space might look like without clutter and how that would make you feel.

You don’t have to stop everything to get organized. You just have to START. Make organizing a part of your daily life. Do it first. Do it fast.

Did you used to be organized? Think back. What happened between then and now? Did you move? Start a family or new job? Get married? Divorced? Lose a loved one? Good news: If you were organized at one point in your life, you can get organized again. Believe it!

Start with the most visible clutter first. Seeing clear and obvious results will give you a boost of confidence.

Talk with your family about why you want to get organized. Ask for their help. You may have to provide some incentive. Ideas: Establish a bonus allowance or system of rewards for adhering to new household rules; plan a family night out after a big decluttering project; or agree to put yard sale money toward a family vacation.

Start with today’s mess. Do whatever it takes to keep up with daily mail, dishes, and laundry. Then set aside time to catch up.

Commit to spending a set amount of time every day on uncluttering and organizing activities. Schedule your organizing sessions for a time when you are mentally fresh. Make an appointment with yourself and write it in your daily planner. Then honor that appointment as you would any other appointment. If you absolutely cannot do this every day, try to schedule in two or three 30-minute sessions each week.

Decide in advance what your reward will be for completing each organizing project or room. Ideas: Plan to buy yourself flowers, treat yourself to a pedicure or massage, or invite friends to enjoy coffee and dessert in your newly uncluttered family room.

Tie your organizing goals into a larger life goal. Think about how getting organized will help you to save time or create space so that you can pursue your dreams or simply enjoy a more peaceful life.

Yes, organizing is work. But there’s nothing all that difficult about it. The hardest part is getting STARTED.

Give yourself a deadline. Offer to host a family dinner over the holidays, plan a party at your house, or commit to participating in a neighborhood garage sale.

Establish a daily organizing reward. You might, for example, allow yourself to surf the Internet, watch television, or chat on the telephone once your organizing time is up—not before.

Ask a friend to check on your organizing progress one week from today.

Without commitment, nothing gets done. Put your goal in writing. Post it on your bathroom mirror or put it in your make-up bag—someplace where it will be a daily reminder.

Keep the end in sight. Think about how good you are going to feel about getting organized. Try to remember that feeling whenever you are tempted to dump a pile of mail on the kitchen counter or buy one more thing you really don’t need.

Look at what’s working. If you have been successful in organizing one particular area, think about how you can apply that process elsewhere to create order.

Familiarize yourself with all of the organizing products available. You’re apt to find the perfect, ready-made solution for your biggest organizing challenge.

Can’t find time to organize? Make time by turning your television on 15 minutes later than usual or turning it off 15 minutes earlier.

Be realistic about what you can and can’t do. You can’t unclutter your home overnight. You can unclutter a countertop or drawer in as little as 15 minutes.

Get organized while you watch television. Pull out a drawer and dump the contents on the coffee table or floor. During commercials, sort the contents into four piles: throw away, put away (because it belongs in another drawer or somewhere else altogether), give away, and keep. Put back only what you love and/or use.

Start right now. Spend the next 5 minutes picking up five things and putting them where they belong.

Get your brain in gear. Complete the following thoughts:

I am disorganized because...

The top three things that keep me from getting organized are...

What really contributes to the clutter around here is...

Clutter makes me feel...

I could get more organized if...

I want to get organized because...

If I could get organized, I could...

Our experience is driven by our beliefs. If, for example, you believe that nothing you do makes a difference, that will be your EXPERIENCE. See if you can pinpoint one belief that may be limiting your ability to get organized.

Set a simple goal. Example