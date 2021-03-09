Lincoln on Leadership is the first book to examine Abraham Lincoln’s diverse leadership abilities and how they can be applied to today’s complex world.
You think you have it rough?
Only ten days before Abraham Lincoln took the oath of office in 1861, the Confederate States of America seceded from the Union, taking all Federal agencies, forts, and arenas within their territory. To make matters worse, Lincoln, who was elected by a minority of the popular vote, was thought of by his own advisors as nothing more than a gawky second-rate country lawyer with no leadership experience.
What Lincoln did to become our most honored and revered president is history; now his wisdom and leadership philosophy can help you run your business. In Lincoln on Leadership you’ll discover why you should:
- Seize the initiative and never relinquish it.
- Wage only one war at a time.
- Avoid issuing order and instead request, imply, or make suggestions.
- Once in a while, let things slip, unbeknownst-like
- … and much much more.
"Remarkable...a lively and entertaining study that delivers uncommon good sense."—USA Today
"If Lincoln's examples were taken to heart, life undoubtedly would improve up and down the corporate line."—New York Times