Harry Potter: You're Magical

A Fill-in Book

by

Let the Harry, Ron, Hermione, or Hagrid in your own life know how magical you think they are with this one-of-a-kind DIY gift book.
This interactive book invites you to fill in what you love about your friend, with writing prompts inspired by relationships from the world of Harry Potter. Once completed, the book becomes a personalized gift worthy of a butterbeer cheers to you and your pal’s greatest adventures.
The book features full-color photography from the Harry Potter films throughout.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

On Sale: May 5th 2020

Price: $12 / $16 (CAD)

Page Count: 96

ISBN-13: 9780762470723

RP Studio
Hardcover
What's Inside

Reader Reviews