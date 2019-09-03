Harry Potter: You're Magical

Let the Harry, Ron, Hermione, or Hagrid in your own life know how magical you think they are with this one-of-a-kind DIY gift book.

This interactive book invites you to fill in what you love about your friend, with writing prompts inspired by relationships from the world of Harry Potter. Once completed, the book becomes a personalized gift worthy of a butterbeer cheers to you and your pal’s greatest adventures.

The book features full-color photography from the Harry Potter films throughout.