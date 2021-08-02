Harry Potter Patronus Guided Journal and Inspiration Card Set

Officially licensed Wizarding World gift set including a Patronus-themed interactive journal, stickers, and deluxe inspiration cards.
- INTERACTIVE JOURNAL: This guided journal is packed with writing and drawing prompts, Patronus profiles, quotes, behind-the-scenes stories, and illustrations, as well as open space for journaling; book is 4-1/4 x 5-3/4 inches and includes foil stamping on the cover
- STUNNING ARTWORK: Cards featuring stunning original artwork
- GLOW-IN-THE-DARK CARDS: Set includes 11 Patronus cards, featuring new art, silver gilded edges, and glow-in-the-dark ink; cards are 3 x 5 inches
- STICKERS INCLUDED: Set comes with vinyl stickers printed with metallic ink
- GIFT BOX: Set packaged in a full-color printed keepsake box with magnetic closure, size 6-3/8 (L) x 5 (W) x 2 (H) inches
- PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans of the Wizarding World and Harry Potter
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Wizarding World collectible
