Harry Potter Patronus Guided Journal and Inspiration Card Set
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Harry Potter Patronus Guided Journal and Inspiration Card Set

by Donald Lemke

RP Studio

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Diary / ISBN-13: 9780762479252

USD: $22  /  CAD: $28

ON SALE: April 12th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

PAGE COUNT: 176

Diary
Officially licensed Wizarding World gift set including a Patronus-themed interactive journal, stickers, and deluxe inspiration cards.
  • INTERACTIVE JOURNAL: This guided journal is packed with writing and drawing prompts, Patronus profiles, quotes, behind-the-scenes stories, and illustrations, as well as open space for journaling; book is 4-1/4 x 5-3/4 inches and includes foil stamping on the cover
  • STUNNING ARTWORK: Cards featuring stunning original artwork
  • GLOW-IN-THE-DARK CARDS: Set includes 11 Patronus cards, featuring new art, silver gilded edges, and glow-in-the-dark ink; cards are 3 x 5 inches
  • STICKERS INCLUDED: Set comes with vinyl stickers printed with metallic ink
  • GIFT BOX: Set packaged in a full-color printed keepsake box with magnetic closure, size 6-3/8 (L) x 5 (W) x 2 (H) inches
  • PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans of the Wizarding World and Harry Potter
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Wizarding World collectible

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews