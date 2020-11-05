Harry Potter: Hogwarts Trunk Collectible Set
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Trunk Collectible Set

by

Kit / ISBN-13: 9780762474738

USD: $35  /  CAD: $44

ON SALE: July 13th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

PAGE COUNT: 128

Kit
An officially licensed collectible replica of Harry Potter’s trunk for the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry featuring a wand pen, interactive journal, enamel pin, Marauder’s map, Quidditch match ticket, and more! A perfect gift for fans of the Wizarding World, the kit includes:
  • 4-1/4 x 7″ Hogwarts-themed journal with quotes, writing prompts, and photos throughout
  • Harry Potter’s Wand pen
  • Chocolate frog enamel pin
  • Replicas of Harry Potter’s Hogwarts acceptance letter, a train ticket on the Hogwarts Express, a Marauder’s map, and a ticket to a Quidditch match
  • Keepsake box modeled after Harry’s own trunk, featuring a lock and deluxe finishes

What's Inside

