Harry Potter: Hogwarts Trunk Collectible Set

An officially licensed collectible replica of Harry Potter’s trunk for the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry featuring a wand pen, interactive journal, enamel pin, Marauder’s map, Quidditch match ticket, and more! A perfect gift for fans of the Wizarding World, the kit includes:
- 4-1/4 x 7″ Hogwarts-themed journal with quotes, writing prompts, and photos throughout
- Harry Potter’s Wand pen
- Chocolate frog enamel pin
- Replicas of Harry Potter’s Hogwarts acceptance letter, a train ticket on the Hogwarts Express, a Marauder’s map, and a ticket to a Quidditch match
- Keepsake box modeled after Harry’s own trunk, featuring a lock and deluxe finishes
