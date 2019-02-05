Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Harry Potter Dark Arts Collectible Set
Kit includes:
- Keepsake box with molded Death Eater mask embedded into the top, and closing latch. Note: mask is 4 x 7″ and while it is removable from the box, it is not intended for wearing.
- Flexibound replica of Tom Riddle’s diary featuring Dark Arts quotes, descriptions of the 7 horcruxes, and photos and illustrations throughout, plus plenty of space for writing. Also includes a reproduction of the messages between Harry Potter and Tom Riddle, as seen in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The diary is 5-1/4 x 8″ and 176-pages.
- Basilisk fang pen.
- Metallic-ink Dark Mark stickers.
More from the Wizarding World
Harry Potter: Collectible Quidditch Set
A one-of-a-kind deluxe keepsake for fans celebrating Quidditch, the magical sport from J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World. The Harry Potter Collectible Quidditch Set includes: 1 Quaffle…
Harry Potter Pensieve Memory Set
This one-of-a-kind keepsake is a must-have for any fan of Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World. Inspired by the mystical Pensieve--which allows any witch…
Fantastic Beasts
This deluxe enchanted replica of Newt Scamander's case is loaded with interactive special features to make any fan of J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World feel like…
Harry Potter Hogwarts Coaster Book
Twenty years since its debut, the Wizarding World remains a pop culture phenomenon, keeping fans worldwide spellbound with a continual stream of exciting new experiences.…