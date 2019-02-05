Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Harry Potter Dark Arts Collectible Set

by

Discover a replica of Tom Riddle’s diary, decorative Death Eater mask, and more magical treasures in this deluxe set, highlighting the darker side of the Wizarding World.
Kit includes:

  • Keepsake box with molded Death Eater mask embedded into the top, and closing latch. Note: mask is 4 x 7″ and while it is removable from the box, it is not intended for wearing.
  • Flexibound replica of Tom Riddle’s diary featuring Dark Arts quotes, descriptions of the 7 horcruxes, and photos and illustrations throughout, plus plenty of space for writing. Also includes a reproduction of the messages between Harry Potter and Tom Riddle, as seen in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The diary is 5-1/4 x 8″ and 176-pages.
  • Basilisk fang pen.
  • Metallic-ink Dark Mark stickers.
You don’t have to be a Dark Wizard, Death Eater, or even a Slytherin to appreciate the Dark Arts. This kit is for all fans of the Wizarding World.
Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Fantasy / Wizards & Witches

On Sale: October 1st 2019

Price: $39.95 / $51.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 176

ISBN-13: 9780762494361

Running Press Logo
Kit
