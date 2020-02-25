The Seven Torments of Amy and Craig (A Love Story)

Janesville, Wisconsin (cold in the sense that there is no God)

1994





The best thing that’s ever happened to Craig is also the worst: Amy. Amy and Craig never should’ve gotten together. Craig is an awkward Dungeons & Dragons-playing geek, and Amy is the beautiful, fiercely intelligent student-body president of their high school.





Yet somehow they did?until Amy dumped him. Then got back together with him. Then dumped him again. Then got back together with him again. Over and over and over.





Unfolding during their senior year, Amy and Craig’s exhilarating, tumultuous relationship is a kaleidoscope of joy, pain, and laughter as an uncertain future-and adult responsibility-loom on the horizon.





Craig fights for his dream of escaping Janesville and finding his place at a quirky college, while Amy’s quest to uncover her true self sometimes involves being Craig’s girlfriend?and sometimes doesn’t.





Seven heartbreaks. Seven joys.Told nonsequentially, acclaimed playwright Don Zolidis’s debut novel is a brutally funny, bittersweet taste of the utterly unique and universal experience of first love.



